Despite Picking Himself over Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry Claims the Chip on His Shoulder Hasn’t Gone Away: “Still Have a Lot More to Accomplish!”

Stephen Curry made headlines recently after calling himself the best point guard ever on Gilbert Arena’s “Gil’s Arena” podcast. Magic Johnson is usually regarded as the greatest point guard ever, even though Curry is definitely in that conversation. However, apart from choosing himself over Magic, Curry also addressed a lot of important topics before the season start. He peeled back the layers, offering fans a rare glimpse into the fire that burns within him, driving him to defy expectations and rewrite the prevalent narratives.

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors superstar talked about the chip on his shoulder that fuels his unparalleled determination. He unpacked the driving force that motivates him to keep pushing as he nears the conclusion of his career.

Always underrated: Stephen Curry still has a chip on his shoulder

Curry’s journey has been defined by his resilience against being underrated. His path from being an overlooked college player to becoming a transformative force in the NBA speaks volumes about his work ethic. Despite leading the Golden State Warriors to several championships and changing the direction of the game of basketball forever, Curry has always faced skepticism. The four-time NBA champion recently addressed on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast what allows him to maintain that chip in his shoulder:

Advertisement

“There’s a healthy insecurity that I have of having to back it up every year. So that drives me…just being confident that I still have a lot more to accomplish out there. And to be honest with you I just love playing basketball. Don’t matter where it is.”

So we now know what drives a player like Curry, who’s tasted the sweet victory of championships. The answer lies in the adversities he has faced growing up as a late bloomer. Critics did not believe he was strong enough to be a starting guard in the league. He even faced doubts after Kevin Durant left the Warriors, with many believing that the Dubs could never win again.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GilsArenaShow/status/1693683510459105576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Curry’s journey has been one of defying odds – from doubters early on in his career to naysayers who questioned his ability to lead a team. The Warriors guard might be the only superstar with an underdog mentality to the extent that he still feels underrated.

A quest for the 5th ring

Curry’s confidence extends beyond himself to his team. He envisions the Golden State Warriors adding another Championship to their collection next season. During another segment on Gil’s Arena podcast, Curry shared his faith in the Dubs’ potential for a 5th title.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GilsArenaShow/status/1693689690422116429?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Curry seemed pleased about the fact that Golden State are no longer the hunted, but the hunters. He also believed that if they could be one of the six to eight teams in the mix to win it all, they can still secure a fifth Championship.