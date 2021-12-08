“Enes Kanter’s energy changes around LeBron James”: NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins mocks the Celtics center for not confronting LBJ face to face

Enes Kanter Freedom had yet another opportunity to confront LeBron James last night during the game. He chickened out and Kendrick Perkins called him out for it.

The Los Angeles Lakers grabbed a much-needed victory against Boston Celtics Tuesday night after an embarrassing loss to LA Clippers. In a team that has prime AD and Russell Westbrook, 36-year old LeBron James shined with 30 points on 13-19 shooting. This win puts them on the 6th spot in western conference tied with their city rivals.

Russell Westbrook took over in the third quarter to show NBCS Boston why LA Lakers were playing him millions of dollars, as opposed to Dennis Schroder who concluded the night with 10 points. Despite a huge win in their last matchup, Boston Celtics felt the absence of Jaylen Brown this time.

LeBron James was seen joking around with the Celtics Bench after it was established that the Lakers had this one. Something he said had the entire Bench laughing, including Enes Kanter.

Also Read: “Enes Freedom is only tough when he’s 1000s of miles away from LeBron James”: NBA fans call out the Celtics big for bashing the Lakers superstar on TV but not speaking to him personally

Kendrick Perkins takes a savage dig at Enes Kanter for avoiding LeBron James

Prior to each game, Kanter takes out the time to connect his opponents to China and makes a scathing post on Twitter against it. 3 weeks ago when the Celtics played Lakers for the first time this season, Kanter reignited his beef with LeBron by calling him out for endorsing Nike.

He is extremely critical of NBA and the players for cooperating with China despite the slavery allegations that have come to light. However, he refuses to do anything about it himself. In addition, the Celtics center never confronts them in person. In their previous matchup, after the game, LeBron told the media how Enes walked right past him in the hallway and didn’t say a word.

This is exactly what ESPN Analyst and LeBron’s former teammate Kendrick Perkins tried to point out. When LeBron was engaging with the Boston Celtics bench during the game, Freedom was seen giggling as well. He goes on and on about 4x champion’s hypocrisy on Twitter and CNN, however, in LeBron’s presence his energy changes.

Where I’m from we call it “Throwing Stones and Hiding your Hand” Enes energy changes when they’re in person. Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… https://t.co/mSPUaoVtGE — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 8, 2021

While his stand isn’t entirely wrong, Kanter is in no position to question other players. For someone who uses an iPhone, made in the same sweatshops as Nike shoes, shouldn’t be calling out others for doing the same.

A fan funnily pointed out that the Celtics center is averaging more minutes on Fox News than on the court. His performance has dropped significantly this season, averaging 4.3 points and 5.9 rebounds a game. The way he calls out NBA, it won’t be surprising if he is out of rotation soon.

Also Read: “I shot off one leg since I was 15, 16 years old working on my runners”: Dirk Nowitzki details how he developed the iconic ‘Dirk’ one-legged fadeaway in Mavericks practice