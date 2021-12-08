Basketball

“Enes Kanter’s energy changes around LeBron James”: NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins mocks the Celtics center for not confronting LBJ face to face

"Enes Kanter's energy changes around LeBron James": NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins mocks the Celtics center for not confronting LBJ face to face
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Verstappen is a hard racer but a fair racer, and I expect no different this weekend"- Chrisitan Horner defends his star driver despite the Dutch being criticized for his driving standards in the recent races
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Enes Kanter's energy changes around LeBron James": NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins mocks the Celtics center for not confronting LBJ face to face
“Enes Kanter’s energy changes around LeBron James”: NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins mocks the Celtics center for not confronting LBJ face to face

Enes Kanter Freedom had yet another opportunity to confront LeBron James last night during the…