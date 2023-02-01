Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Celtics? Nets Starting Lineup for Boston Revealed

Jan 6, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts to guard Kyrie Irving (11) making a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has now officially missed 10 games since he sprained his MCL. The superstar, who is widely considered to be one of the top scorers of the last decade, faced the same injury last season as well.

After losing their first four games without their trump card, the Nets have managed to win 4 of their last 6. Kyrie Irving has shown he can lead the team in the absence of KD. Nic Claxton has also risen to the occasion and taken the reins of the team’s defense.

But unfortunately, Brooklyn will continue to play the next few games without Kevin Durant. This definitely hurts them offensively but Jacque Vaughn’s experiments with the lineup are proving to be successful.

Kevin Durant is listed as out for Wednesday

Brooklyn’s official injury report has listed Kevin Durant as out due to the MCL sprain. In an interview, Durant suggested he could return a few games before the All-Star weekend.

Kevin Durant on his injury return timetable: “That would be a nice target point for me I guess, the few games before (the All-Star break), and then slide into the break back healthy, back on the floor.” (Via The ETCs podcast) — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 30, 2023

This would definitely be an ideal time for the team and Durant. If he can get his rhythm back by the All-Star weekend, he will come back after the break rearing to go. The added rest and ample time to practice will likely benefit the Nets.

Before the sprain, Durant was averaging 29.7 points per game on a 60.7% true efficiency rate. He was also contributing as a much-needed rim protector. His return should bolster the Nets’ offense and defense.

Brooklyn Nets Lineup against the Boston Celtics

With Durant out, Brooklyn’s backcourt will feature the usual trio of Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, and Nic Claxton. Their backcourt on the other hand will feature Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry because Ben Simmons is also ruled out for tonight’s game.

This lineup is not the biggest on the court but they have proven their might in the last few contests. Moreover, Boston’s defense will be considerably weaker if both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams (Questionable) remain on the sidelines.

