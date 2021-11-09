“Magic Johnson is so damn cool and versatile”: Karl-Anthony Towns reveals how the Lakers legend is his biggest basketball inspiration and the reason he wears #32

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns named long-time Lakers legend Magic Johnson as his biggest basketball inspiration.

Long before the league was being dominated by the likes of LeBron James or Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan, it was Magic Johnson, alongside his nemesis Larry Bird, running the show in the 1980s. The Lakers legend played a huge role in revolutionizing the league, and how it was perceived on a global level.

On the court, Magic was one of the greatest basketball minds we’ve ever witnessed in the league. Whether it was finding open teammates with accurate passes, or taking on the scoring responsibility on himself, Johnson successfully did it all. And without a doubt, created one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history.

Over the span of 13 seasons, Earvin recorded 17,707 points, 10,141 assists, 138 triple-doubles. And was selected to 12 All-Star Games, 10 All-NBA teams, won 3 MVPs, 5 titles, and 3 Finals MVPs.

Throughout his career, especially when he made his NBA comeback after being out of the league for 4 years because of HIV, Johnson was loved around the globe. Not only did his competitors look up to him, but several young-budding basketball enthusiasts also aspired to be like him.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns was one of the millions who idolized the Hall-Of-Famer.

“Magic Johnson is the reason why I wear #32”: Karl-Anthony Towns

Recently, KAT made an appearance on GQ Sports’ “The Couples Quiz” along with his long-time girlfriend Jordyn Woods. At one point in the video, the 2-time All-Star asked Woods about his biggest basketball inspiration.

KAT: “Who is my biggest basketball inspiration?”

Woods: “He played for the Lakers.”

KAT: “Yeah.”

Woods: “Magic Johnson.”

KAT: “Yes. I was like, “Man, he’s so damn cool, and I wanna play just like him and make my teammates better, but also have my own flavor, and swag where I could score, and rebound, and do everything so…”

Woods: “He had a lot of versatility.

KAT: “Yeah. And that’s what I wanted to be, versatile. I never wanted to be pinned down to just doing one thing. So, man Magic, Len Bias is another inspiration. But, Magic for sure. Him, and my dad are the reason why I wear number 32.”

Karl-Anthony himself is a huge inspiration for several youngsters. Despite losing several family members to COVID-19 during this pandemic, the 25-year-old had the courage to suit up and take on the court. And Towns has been pretty impressive this young season averaging 23.6 points and 9.7 rebounds on 50% shooting.