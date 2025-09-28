Erik Spoelstra’s Greatness Has Kept Heat “Trapped in Their Success”, Says NBA Insider

The Miami Heat are an anomaly. They lost Jimmy Butler and several other stars over the years, but somehow, they’ve almost always managed to make their season count for something. The 2024/25 campaign was a perfect example. What could have been a rebuild year turned into Miami earning a spot in the Play-In.

A big reason behind this success is Erik Spoelstra. Coach Spo has been with the organization since 1995 and has served as head coach since 2008. He’s led the team to six NBA Finals appearances and won two championships in that span.

That being said, is it time to move on from Spoelstra? Reporter Ira Winderman thinks so, but not for the reason you might expect. The longtime Heat reporter shared his thoughts on what Miami should do during a recent interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“I think they’re almost trapped in their success,” Winderman said, noting that Spoelstra is such a good coach that the team will remain competitive as long as he’s at the helm. However, he believes it might be wise to move the 54-year-old into a front-office role and bring in some new blood on the sidelines.

“I would move Erik Spoelstra up into the executive suite like the Celtics did with Brad Stevens. Get a coach, we see it in Washington and other places, who knows he’s not going to win right away but is going to build toward something.”

It’s honestly never a bad idea to shake things up, but the reality is that it doesn’t make much sense to remove a key element of Miami’s success. Maybe he’s right that they’re trapped in being competitive, as he stated moments later.

“The problem is that Erik Spoelstra is too good to lose. I always refer to the Heat as the show Chopped on Food Network.”

“They give them a basket of garbage, where they give them snail knuckles, and used peanut butter, and they say make a dish, and somehow they still do. That’s Erik Spoelstra. Erik Spoelstra is taking day-old bread and still turning it into a playoff team.”

Should the Miami Heat start a rebuild?@IraHeatBeat tells @BGeltzNBA and @SamMitchellNBA if the Heat want to lose, they'll have to do it without Erik Spoelstra behind the bench.

Comparing a sports franchise to the show Chopped is actually fire. Putting together random ingredients is what building a team is all about. Sure, sometimes it tastes awful. But the dishes that end up winning over the chef’s taste buds are just as satisfying as a fantastic five-man rotation in the NBA.

“Do I think they should have taken a step back? Absolutely. Is it in their DNA to take a step back? Not with the way they have it,” added Winderman, who once again praised Spoelstra for doing so much for the city of Miami.

So maybe the Heat are stuck in this weird loop of always being good but never great. That’s not the worst problem to have. Spoelstra keeps cooking with whatever he’s given, and the results speak for themselves. Until Miami is ready for a full reset, it feels like he’s still the right guy to run the kitchen.