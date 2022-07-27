$33 million Ousmane Dembele emulates $160 million Stephen Curry’s “night night” celebration after a dazzling performance

Stephen Curry’s “night night” celebration has taken over the world. This time, Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona pulled it out in the USA!

When Stephen Curry hit the “night night” celebration, he didn’t know how big it would become. Curry’s celebration came at the cusp of winning the championship.

The reigning Finals MVP’s celebration started during the playoffs when he started making tough game-winning shots. He pulled it out in all of his playoff series. The Nuggets, Grizzlies, and Mavericks were all victims of his “night night”.

The most iconic moment, however, came in the fourth quarter of Game 6 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. His shot gave the Warriors a 15-point lead with just 3 minutes to go. It really was “night night”.

It was a reaction intended to silence the Boston Celtics crowd. And silence it did. The shot, the make, the celebration, it was nothing short of iconic.

Since that moment, players from different sports around the world have emulated it. This time, it reached the world of Soccer as you may know.

Steph Curry’s ‘night-night celly has gone worldwide! 😴🌎 Look at your influence @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/0aIps700NB — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) July 27, 2022

Ousmane Dembele hits the Stephen Curry “night night” celebration!

The world of Soccer was in raptures today as Ousmane Dembele ripped it and scored two stunning solo goals against Juventus.

The best part? Ousmane pulled out the “night night” celebration, twice! Seeing as FC Barcelona was playing in the United States, it was only appropriate to show homage to the reigning Finals MVP.

It is a celebration that has become iconic, “A movement” as Stephen himself says.

