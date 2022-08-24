Tom Brady was hilariously offered to ditch the Buccaneers for this $2.7 billion NBA franchise

Tom Brady has had an interesting offseason this year, and it even involved an NBA team reaching out to him during his time off.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

After retiring this offseason, the NFL world was shaken. However, just 40 days into that retirement, Brady decided enough was enough and came back. For now at least, Brady will be troubling NFL defenses for another season. His ‘unretirement’ news came with great joy for NFL fans all around.

Tom Brady unretires: NFL community reacts to Brady’s stunning return to NFLhttps://t.co/AuvEJAN6kJ pic.twitter.com/zVbM6lgqMp — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady was offered an NBA deal by the Dallas Mavericks

Brady’s retirement news was enough to have one NBA franchise searching for a new superstar. The Mavericks were locked in a tight battle with the Utah Jazz, leading the series 3-2, when a video of Brady drilling basketball shots around the court went viral.

On Brady’s Tik Tok page the $2.7 billion NBA franchise reached out to Brady. “10-day? 👀 👀” they asked. Brady didn’t turn them down either.

“DMs are open. (I think, honestly I don’t know where my DMs are on here)” Unfortunately for the Mavericks, Brady didn’t decide to switch teams, or sports for that matter.

Now, he’s back to the NFL, and he’s looking to come back even stronger after his incredible year last season. Brady threw for a career high 5,316 yards and a career second best 43 touchdowns.

Brady took some time off from the Buccaneers recently which had NFL fans coming up with all kinds of wild theories including him trying to win ‘The Masked Singer.’

However, the quarterback just wanted to spend more time with his family, and at this stage of his career, with what he’s done, that’s more than fair to ask for.

