“Ernie really bet on Charles Barkley to outshoot Shaq and lost”: When the Lakers and Suns legends indulged in a 3-point contest on NBAonTNT

Shaq and Charles Barkley both had a 3-point shootout against one another on NBAonTNT and Shaq surprisingly won the contest.

The NBAonTNT crew became whole when Shaq decided to dip his toes in the NBA analysis world in the early 2010s. ‘Inside the NBA’ was already a top-rated and incredibly entertaining show when Charles Barkley joined the fray in 2001 but it got taken up another notch when the 4x champion entered the scene.

The chemistry that both Chuck and Shaq display on a nightly basis (or whenever they’re on air) is what drives the ‘Inside the NBA’ show. Everything from O’Neal roasting Chuck on not having any rings to the latter continually calling the big fella ‘dumb’, there’s never any shortage of quips on the show.

Apart from verbal assaults bouncing from one legend to the other, the two also indulge in physical confrontations as well. They’ve flat-out wrestled each other to the ground and also had a skill-based competition conducted between the two.

This time around, Charles Barkley and Shaq had an extremely short 3-point contest.

Charles Barkley loses to Shaq in a 3-point contest.

With Shaq having drained merely a single three-pointer in his 19 year career on 22 total attempts, it’s safe to say that he would lose a 3-point shootout to almost anybody who’s played in the league at his level. Well, it would be ‘safe’ to assume this, it wouldn’t be an absolute certainly.

8 years ago, ‘The Big Aristotle’ shocked the world by beating Charles Barkley in a 3-point contest on NBAonTNT. Sure, it was merely two shots taken between the two of them but Shaquille O’Neal shot 1-1 from beyond the arc while Sir Charles went 0-1.

What’s worse is that Ernie Johnson bet on Charles Barkley to pull through but he sadly couldn’t. Well, with a 23.1% career 3P%, you can’t expect much.