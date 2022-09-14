ESPN analyst believes Stephen Curry will share the same relationship with Bay Area as Kobe Bryant did with Los Angeles

Stephen Curry is one of the very few players left in the NBA who is still on the same team who drafted him initially.

The NBA is a business that players and franchises both look out to benefit from. Due to the involvement of huge amounts of money, we often see superstars switch teams, choosing the more lucrative contract at the expense of their loyalty.

However, there are a few exceptions. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, John Stockton, Reggie Miller, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird are all examples of superstars who devoted their entire careers to one franchise.

Golden State Warriors leader Stephen Curry is one of the only two active players remaining in the league to be on the same team that drafted him for 13 seasons or more. According to many basketball analysts, Steph is projected to add his name to this distinguished list of talented individuals who will be representing the same organization throughout his career.

“Stephen Curry is the most revered Bay Area athlete ever”: Marc J Spears

Steph was drafted by the Golden State Warriors back in 2009 with their #7 pick. Back then, the GSW wasn’t one of the most winningest franchises in the league. In fact, the San Francisco-based organization made only 1 postseason appearance in more than 16 seasons.

However, today, The Baby-Faced Assassin has taken the franchise to successes that they’ve never witnessed before. In his 13 years as a Warriors, the 6-foot-3 shifty guard has made 8 All-Star appearances and 8 All-NBA selections. He even won 2 scoring titles, 2 MVPs, 1 Finals MVP, and helped Golden State win the championship 4 times.

Truly, Curry is to be credited for the Warriors turning into a dynasty.

Marc J Spears is one of many who believe that Chef Curry is going to retire as a Warrior. Comparing the 3-point GOAT’s career to the likes of Bryant, Bird, Duncan, and Nowitzki, the ESPN analyst further said:

“I think that he is one of the people like Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki… When [Steph] Curry is in his last days, there will be a lot of tears from Warriors fans. He is, to me, the most revered [Bay Area] athlete ever… I see him finishing his career there.”

On numerous instances, Wardell has spoken about this same topic and how he sees himself retiring as a Warrior.

