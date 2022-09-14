Basketball

ESPN analyst believes Stephen Curry will share the same relationship with Bay Area as Kobe Bryant did with Los Angeles

ESPN analyst believes Stephen Curry will share the same relationship with Bay Area as Kobe Bryant did with Los Angeles
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Add a little sauce to it!": President Barack Obama congratulated Stephen Curry for his 4th Championship with a little advice
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
ESPN analyst believes Stephen Curry will share the same relationship with Bay Area as Kobe Bryant did with Los Angeles
ESPN analyst believes Stephen Curry will share the same relationship with Bay Area as Kobe Bryant did with Los Angeles

Stephen Curry is one of the very few players left in the NBA who is…