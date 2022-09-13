$17 million analyst rips apart Stephen Curry for pushing the Warriors to reacquire Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry recently admitted that he actively pushed the Golden State Warriors franchise to reacquire Kevin Durant.

This past campaign, Stephen Curry won his fourth ring and lifted the coveted Finals MVP hardware after being criticized all his life for not having won.

Just a few months after adding a fourth title to his stacked resume, the 2-time MVP has gone on the record and spoken about loving the idea of Kevin Durant rejoining the Golden State Warriors.

“I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude.

“And if you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like? You tell me I’m playing with [current Warriors teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green], I’m like, ‘Hell, yeah!’

“Stephen Curry has disqualified himself from the top 10 by saying he would love to have Kevin Durant back”: Skip Bayless

Basketball enthusiasts perceived this Curry quote differently. While there were a few who speculated that The Durantula could possibly team up with SC30 for a second stint, there was a majority who attacked the reigning Finals MVP for the same.

Skip Bayless is merely one of the many who believes that The Baby-Faced Assassin is destroying his legacy by wanting to play alongside the 2014 MVP. On an episode of “UNDISPUTED”, Bayless said:

“He (Stephen) has disqualified himself (from the top 10) by saying ‘yeah, I won a ring without him and boy I would love to have him back’.

How, as a top 10 player, could you then after you went by yourself and broke through your first Finals MVP. How could you publicly admit ‘oh yeah, hell yeah, I push for us to go get Kevin and reacquire him’.

He’s (Stephen) a good dude. Well that all sells good, but it doesn’t help your legacy. It’s a legacy crusher because you’re saying like ‘I can’t win another one without him. I need him to come’.”

As improbable as it sounds, the idea of Steph and Durant linking in the future sounds pretty exciting.

