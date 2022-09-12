Stephen Curry trolled Ayesha Curry during 2020 Quarantine with a crazy Wine antic

Warriors’ Stephen Curry isn’t only great at shooting with a basketball but can also shoot wine through cloth

The Golden State Warriors had a great 2021-22 season. They got Klay Thompson back after two huge injuries, Stephen Curry got to the top of the all-time 3-point shooting list, oh, and yes, they won the NBA Championship. Steph led the Warriors, despite his individual struggles, to 3rd best record in the West.

In the playoffs, Steph elevated his game even further and made sure the Warriors were on the winning side of things. He averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the Finals, leading the Dubs to a 4-2 series win to earn the Larry O’Brien trophy. Curry won his first-ever Finals MVP, and bolstered his case for being recognized as a Top-10 player all time.

Through all of the same, Ayesha Curry has been with Steph, being his support at every instance. The two have been together for over a decade, and they always have fun together.

Stephen Curry got on Ayesha Curry’s nerves during Quarantine

In 2020, the world came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone was confined within their houses, and there was so much uncertainty. The NBA shut down the 2019-20 season after Rudy Gobert contracted the virus in March.

Just like the rest of us, the NBA players were confined to the boundaries of their homes as well. Stephen Curry did not let the grim atmosphere stop him from having some fun. He wore a ‘WOE’ bandana around his face, and was sipping wine while having his mouth and face covered.

The same annoyed Ayesha so much, she took it to Instagram to document the same via her stories.

2020 was a crazy time, with everyone trying their own things to maintain their sanity. While one wont expect Steph to sip wine through his bandana, the 2x MVP kept it fresh for Ayesha, and for his fans out there.