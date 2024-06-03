ESPN Analyst ‘Calls Out’ Stephen A. Smith on First Take for Not Talking About WNBA 3 Years Ago

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith waves as he approaches the podium to speak at the first-ever Marvelous Marvin Hagler Day at the Marciano Stadium in Brockton on Sunday, May 23, 2021

The women’s basketball has experienced unprecedented growth in the last few years. As important a change as it is, it was long overdue for the WNBA to get their moment to shine. However, several analysts and the media did not show their trust earlier when the league desperately needed it. Pointing this out on First Take, recently, Monica McNutt called out Stephen A. Smith for not using his platform to support the WNBA.

McNutt and Smith got into a verbal battle over the media veteran riding the recent women’s basketball bandwagon. SAS claimed that his show is the prime platform where women’s sports are given the attention they deserve. However, McNutt had a different opinion on it.

Smith asked the 35-year-old, “Who talks about the WNBA, who talks about women, who talks about women’s sports more than First Take?” Soon, he went on to regret his words as without wasting a breath, McNutt responded with,

“Stephen A., respectfully, with your platform, you could have been doing this three years ago if you wanted to.”

Stephen A. Smith: "Who talks about the WNBA, who talks about women, who talks about women's sports more than First Take?" Monica McNutt: "Stephen A., respectfully, with your platform, you could have been doing this three years ago if you wanted to." Stephen A.: "Wow." pic.twitter.com/szQXOPQ3h4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 3, 2024

McNutt believes that the media is conveniently talking about women’s basketball because now, there’s something for them to gain. In addition to that, the ESPN analyst also alluded that since the arrival of Caitlin Clark, more people are chiming in with their half-baked takes on the WNBA, having a limited knowledge of the sport and the league. Interestingly, McNutt isn’t the first one to call out the convenient participation of the media.

Diana Taurasi once trashed the lack of knowledge of basketball fans

Acknowledging one player’s greatness by comparing them to another is common in sports. However, when it comes to the WNBA, players like Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry shouldn’t be the point of reference.

Unfortunately, we haven’t moved on from there. During a conversation with The Athletic, Diana Taurasi slammed the lethargic media analysts for not putting enough effort into their comparisons. The WNBA legend said,

“It’s funny. I hear on broadcasts whenever I do watch a WNBA or college game, ‘Hey, Caitlin Clark is like Stephen Curry.’ Well, why can’t she be like Katie Smith, you know? Angel Reese? Boy, she rebounds like Dennis Rodman.’ Well, why can’t she be like Rebekkah Brunson?”

I thought Diana Taurasi gave a really interesting answer today about broadcasters making comparisons when it comes to women's college basketball and WNBA players. Something to think about. pic.twitter.com/zqvE4wYLKa — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 1, 2023

Taurasi believes that just because self-proclaimed basketball fans don’t know much about the women’s league, they take the convenient route of comparing female players to the NBA legends. It’s high time we change that.