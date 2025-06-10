ESPN Analyst Echoes Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2022 Steph Curry Praise in Bold Statement About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After a disappointing Game 1 loss in the Finals, the OKC Thunder bounced back in dominant fashion. On the back of SHai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 34 points, the Thunder blew past the Pacers to win 123-107 and tie the series at 1-1. SGA’s performance didn’t go ignored, as the media was quick to praise him.

“Yes, he is a superstar! SGA: The man is something different,” former Thunder center Kendrick Perkins said. Since the semi-finals of the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs, the media and the NBA fan community have openly discussed and argued about the superstar status of Pacers and OKC’s lead guards, Tyrese Haliburton and SGA.

However, Big Perk drew a sharp line under SGA’s comparison to Haliburton, claiming that, “The separation between him and Haliburton is SGA has arrived. Haliburton’s still trending upward, still trying to find his way. The man went out there and completely dominated that game, scoring 34, to the 8 assists, to the 4 steals, getting it done defensively. And in the fourth quarter, the ball was in his hands.”

Stephen A. Smith also went in on Haliburton during ESPN’s morning segment. “It all starts with Haliburton,” Smith said, who has argued against Haliburton being called an out-and-out superstar.

“Let’s throw out some facts. In the first two games of this series, he’s only averaging 15.5 points. Most of that 50% shooting came in the fourth quarter because, in the first three quarters, he’s done virtually nothing. Did you know that in the first two games, he’s grabbed 0 offensive rebounds and attempted 0 free throws? 0! That’s problematic,” stated Smith, refusing to sugarcoat Haliburton’s passiveness and quiet starts.

Very much aware of this, Perkins also doubled down on his big-picture take about SGA’s rise. “Not only is he the best perimeter player in basketball, but he’s one championship and Finals MVP away from being the best player in the NBA,” Perk added.

According to Perkins, Gilgeous‑Alexander must win the ring and take home Finals MVP to earn that title.

The last ten players who were the league’s MVP and won a championship in the same season were: Stephen Curry (2015), LeBron James (2012, 2013), Tim Duncan (2003), Shaquille O’Neal (2000), Hakeem Olajuwon (1994), and Michael Jordan (1991, 1992, 1996, 1998). All of whom were crowned the best players in the world at the time.

Back in 2022, Giannis Antetokounmpo had similar things to say about Steph Curry when the point guard led the Warriors past the Celtics in the finals. “The best player in the world is the one who finishes standing,” Giannis said. “The one who takes his team across the line and wins the championship.” After Curry won the Finals MVP, Giannis gave him that crown.

If Gilgeous‑Alexander delivers both the title and the Finals MVP, he enters Curry’s territory—and the conversation about who’s best in the world.

If SGA lifts the trophy and claims Finals MVP, he joins the elite: Curry, LeBron, Jordan, and the rest. Until then, Perkins believes the league already belongs to its best perimeter player—and he is just getting started.