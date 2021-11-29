“How do you make a tissue dance?! You put a little “Boogie” in it!!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo welcomes DeMarcus Cousins to the Bucks with his famed dad jokes

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo welcomes DeMarcus Cousins to the Bucks with a little dad joke of his own

Milwaukee Bucks blew out Indiana Pacers tonight 118-100. The defending champions have been on a 7-game winning streak after a shabby start to the season. The Greek Freak concluded the night with 26 points, 13 rebounds on 66.7% from the field. They were dominant throughout the game and did not let the Pacers make a comeback.

DeMarcus Cousins, at one point, was the best center in the league. He suffered several injuries at the peak of his career which led to him getting traded from one team to another. After close to a year of inactivity, Boogie decided to sign a non-guaranteed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo welcomed the new addition in his own way. He played with DeMarcus Cousins‘ nickname and came up with the worst possible dad joke.

How do you make a tissue dance?! You put a little “Boogie” in it!! My Dad jokes are back!! — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 29, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the King of dad jokes in the NBA

The 26-year old is already one of the most accomplished players in the league. 2x MVP, a championship, DOPY, MIP, Finals MVP he has every award to his name. However, his most impressive achievement so far is his ability to come up with dad jokes in any situation.

The Greek Freak has been mastering this art for the last 7 years but he stepped it up a notch after the birth of his first son Liam Antetokounmpo.

Giannis is living his best dad joke life. 😂 😭 (🎥: @Giannis_An34) pic.twitter.com/sX43LSZ7LL — theScore (@theScore) June 11, 2020

If he plans to keep this up, the 2x MVP might have to spend the night on the couch. Giannis Antetokounmpo is very active on Twitter and TikTok, always keeping up with the trend and making funny videos.

I heard Shakira and JLo are not performing because it’s The Weekend…they don’t work on Sunday? — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 8, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks make sure to allot some time to their MVP during media day so that he dishes out all the dad jokes he came up within the offseason. While he makes his teammates better on the court, off of it Giannis tortures them with his humor.

The defending champions have made their way up the ladder in the eastern conference, currently occupying the 4th spot. They have a 3-day gap after which Bucks will face the 6th seeded Charlotte Hornets.

