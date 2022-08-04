ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith dishes out his list of NBA’s top 5 ball handlers of all time

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith dishes out his list of all-time top 5 ball-handlers, calling out Jalen Rose and Matt Barnes for getting it wrong.

The NBA today is more guard dominant than it ever was, with size being not the only criteria. The point guard holds the key to running the offense of a team. For every potential aspirant, developing a skill set is the need of the hour, whether it be ball handling, shooting, or throwing dimes.

While slam dunks have and will always be a highlight reel, ankle breakers and the razzle-dazzle moves generate millions of views across all social media platforms. Players like Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving may not have the best physicality but are sources to generate footfalls at the arenas.

Known to be the big man’s league for years, players like Isiah Thomas and Allen Iverson served as the game changers, paving the way for future generations. Speaking of highly skilled guards, a recent episode of NBA Today on ESPN had the panelists debate the greatest ball-handlers of all time.

The segment had former players turned analysts Jalen Rose and Matt Barnes dish out their top 5 picks, with Stephen A. Smith having certain reservations.

The cast of NBA Today debates the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.

The regulars on the list of all panelists included Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, and Jamal Crawford. However, Stephen A, who is currently recouping from a shoulder injury, couldn’t help but tweet about how he disagreed with Rose and Barnes.

The two players that didn’t have a unanimity were Chris Paul and Isiah Thomas, whom Smith had on his top 5. Surprisingly, the First Take analyst didn’t have The Answer on his list. The former Philadelphia Inquirer columnist covered AI for most of his career.

The other notable members in the discussion included Jason Williams and Jamal Crawford. While this continues to be an open-ended debate, the list could see a few changes in the future with the younger crop of players like Ja Morant and Trae Young making their opponents dance.

