ESPN Insider Claims LeBron James’ Future in LA is Out of His Hands Amid Lakers’ Luka Doncic Focus

Things are changing fast in Los Angeles. Ever since the Lakers landed Luka Doncic, the writing has been on the wall. Luka is now their future. The team will now build around the Slovenian superstar, the one they hope will bring more championships to the franchise. And that shift in focus has directly impacted LeBron James.

The King has been in L.A. since 2018, delivering a championship in 2020. He has remained the face of the franchise, but, entering his 23rd season, that position is no longer guaranteed.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, while LeBron still has the game, his position in the franchise has clearly changed. That said, Shelburne doesn’t think this is LeBron’s final season.

The analyst believes the only thing that could push LeBron toward retirement is his body, not the team or the league. In 2024–25, LeBron still put up elite numbers: 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds across 70 games.

Shelburne even voted him onto her All-NBA team and believes he was among the top 15 players last season. He made the All-NBA Second Team at age 40. But despite all that, the Lakers didn’t sit down with LeBron this summer to talk about a long-term extension.

“The fact that the Lakers did not discuss a one in one, or a two in one, or a contract beyond this year with him. They just let him sit back and pick up his option or decline his option, that tells you a lot,” said Shelburne.

LeBron will exercise his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers for the next season. Getting paid the big bucks at the age of 40 is impressive. However, not having a clear view of his future would be a bit concerning for the legend.

“That means that it’s not in his control with the Los Angeles Lakers. That was a statement, even though they didn’t make a statement,” said Shelburne, who sees this as a subtle, yet clear statement from the Lakers: The team is no longer LeBron’s to run.

Brian Windhorst echoed that sentiment, saying this could be the first time in LeBron’s entire career where he’s not the franchise player. “For the first time in 23 years, he’s not the franchise player,” he said.

“From the day he walked into the NBA, he’s been the franchise player. Even in Miami, when Dwyane Wade was the incumbent star. You can ask UD, LeBron was their franchise player,” added Windhorst.

The ESPN insider sees this as a transition phase in LeBron’s career. It doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t have a brilliant season.

LeBron is still going to score, assist, get rebounds, sell tickets, and be the biggest star on the floor. He just wouldn’t be the Lakers’ centerpiece, and rightfully so. He’ll be 41 in December, and they have one of the most talented youngsters in 26-year-old Luka to carry the torch forward.