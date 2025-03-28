ESPN Insider Defends Brian Windhorst After LeBron James’ ‘Best Friends’ Comment, Clarifies Windy Never Said They Were Friends

It has been two days since LeBron James appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and we are still witnessing the ramifications. The Lakers star expressed his feelings regarding ESPN analysts Stephen A. Smith and Brian Windhorst. Despite Windhorst covering James since his high school career, James didn’t hold back from denouncing any friendship. However, the NBA insider isn’t alone as fellow analyst Tim McMahon came to Windhorst’s defense, stating he never once claimed LeBron and him as friends.

LeBron didn’t speak largely on Windhorst but made sure to direct a comment toward the basketball expert. “I’ve seen Brian Windhorst on one of these shows not too long ago,” LeBron said. “This guy says he’s like my f-ing best friend. These guys are just weird.”

Unlike Smith, Windhorst didn’t take much offense to LeBron’s words, but his contemporaries did. On a recent episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast, co-host Tim McMahon stood up for Windhorst poking holes at LeBron’s statements.

“Windy, I will always claim you as a friend,” McMahon said. “Just for the record, you have never ever done with LeBron James. Not one single time have I ever heard you say that you were friends, much less best friends, with LeBron James.”

McMahon ensured his words held weight. He went on to provide an example of Windhorst contradicting LeBron’s comments during a podcast episode with now-Lakers coach JJ Redick.

“I heard you on that podcast say I don’t think LeBron James likes me, and you weren’t complaining, you just simply stating fact,” McMahon said.

To be frank, Windhorst seems to be a casualty of the ongoing feud between James and Smith. However, LeBron’s comments aren’t a frenzy of emotions. There were other statements from Windhorst that LeBron took exception to, which he addressed during the interview.

LeBron refuted Windhorst’s reasoning for James signing with Nike

There has never been a player who has been as highly touted as LeBron James. Coming out of high school, numerous shoe companies were willing to offer lucrative contracts to the 18-year-old superstar. Ultimately, LeBron chose Nike over competitors such as Reebok and Adidas. Windhorst revealed the reason for the decision was due to LeBron’s fixation on Michael Jordan.

“He signed a $90 million Nike contract,” Windhorst said. “Why? Because of Jordan.”

Windy on Lebron: “He chose to wear 23. He also said I never asked to be the face of the league. Of course he asked to be the face of the league. He signed a $90 million Nike contract. Why? Because of Jordan” pic.twitter.com/aiQLUUH7hL — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) February 28, 2025

Nobody second-guessed Windhorst’s comments since it was common knowledge that James looked up to Jordan. LeBron confirmed the reason he wears 23 is because of Jordan. However, he shut down any notion that he signed with Nike to follow in the footsteps of the Bulls legend.

“I signed with Nike because I got a hell of a signing bonus and moved my mom out of the hood the day after I signed that contract,” James said.

“I do wear number 23 because of Michael Jordan.. I signed with Nike because I got a hell of a signing bonus and moved my mom outta the hood the day after I signed that contract.. I also wanted to wear Nike off the court” @KingJames #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/BNyQ8Lfhpu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2025

James revealed the reason he signed with Nike was strictly due to the financial incentive and what it meant for his family. LeBron’s comments towards Smith and Windhorst play a major role in the credibility of these analysts. Safe to say, Windhorst won’t be a go-to source for any LeBron news for the immediate future.