Lakers are Luka Doncic’s Team, LeBron James on His Way Back to Cleveland: Tim MacMahon

The writing has been on the wall for LeBron James ever since the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic last year. This is no longer the King’s team. Yes, James did give Anthony Davis the top dog status. Giving the keys to Luka, or at least the franchise doing it for him, felt different.

When Luka signed a long-term extension this past summer, the Lakers etched in stone what they wanted their future to look like. LeBron turned 41 in December, so long-term, there’s just no way that future includes him.

The only question now is, will this be his last ride in L.A., or his last ride in the NBA, period? Tim MacMahon appeared on First Take on Wednesday morning and laid out in no uncertain terms that LeBron’s days in purple and gold are numbered. But he doesn’t expect him to retire.

MacMahon thinks James will head back home for one last ride with the Cavs. “If you ask people around the league… Cleveland is the most likely destination,” he said.

“Think of the storyline, the reunion, coming home again, the hometown kid, one last run, the retirement tour for the ages, being able to play for a contender. And look, in Los Angeles right now with the Lakers, LeBron James is a guest in his own home. He’s not on the deed anymore. This is Luka Doncic’s house, but they’ve gotta remodel it,” MacMahon explained.

With a 37-24 record, the Lakers have stayed afloat in a tough Western Conference playoff race so far this year. But still, MacMahon is right that they need some work. He pointed out that with Luka and Austin Reaves as the centerpieces, the team needs shooting, defense, and rim protection to be able to compete with the best teams in the league.

Those aren’t things that LeBron can provide with any consistency at this point in his career. Even if LeBron was willing to come back and take a huge pay cut so that the Lakers could add another needed piece or two, it seems far more likely that the team would rather start fresh with players that fit their current timeline.

Not to mention, we all saw how well-received LeBron’s first reunion with the Cavs was. So what could be better than ending his career where it all began?

The Cavs have a roster that LeBron could fit into and still thrive. Powered by Donovan Mitchell and the newly-acquired James Harden, they’ve been one of the hottest teams in the league. And in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, they have the kind of rim protection and physicality that the Lakers only wish they had.

LeBron is averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. So incredibly, in his 23rd season, he still has plenty of good basketball left in the tank. The King leaving L.A. for Cleveland looks like a win for all parties involved.

Will it happen? We won’t get that answer for a few months.