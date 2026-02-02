Knicks No Longer in the Run for Giannis? Brian Windhorst Believes a Move to New York Before the Trade Deadline Isn’t Happening

As the days wind down to the NBA trade deadline, rumours about Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to circulate. Despite the Milwaukee Bucks star not formally requesting a trade, it appears his days in Wisconsin are coming to an end. Several teams have been at the forefront in hopes of acquiring the two-time MVP. The New York Knicks have been the most connected in trade rumors. Unfortunately, NBA insider Brian Windhorst has some potentially bad news for Knicks fans.

Advertisement

It isn’t a surprise that the Knicks had been the favorites to land Antetokounmpo if the Bucks were to trade him. Back in December, Shams Charania reported that there was only one team that the Greek Freak had interest in, and that was the Knicks.

The idea of Antetokounmpo in New York seems like a matchmade in heaven. He has the necessary starpower to flourish in the Mecca of basketball. As great as it seems on paper, there’s one main issue. Although reports suggested Antetokounmpo had interest in a trade to New York, the Knicks don’t reciprocate that sentiment.

“The Knicks believe in this team,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s Get Up. “They believed in the team last summer when Giannis was loosely available in those discussions. They didn’t want to make an aggressive offer at the time of those trade talks.”

“The Knicks believe in this team. … They are not showing that aggression to get Giannis right now, and I think that’s because they like this team.” —@WindhorstESPN on the Knicks potentially going after Giannis pic.twitter.com/JJZcIUjWwo — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 2, 2026

Shockingly, New York may elect just to stand pat. It seems asinine to pass up on an opportunity to acquire one of the best players in league history, while they’re still in their prime. However, with further thought, the Knicks’ rationale isn’t too crazy.

Antetokounmpo is currently making $54 million this season. New York would have to match that salary in any trade they make, which would surely gut their roster. As things stand, the Knicks have a great chance to make it out of the Eastern Conference without Antetokounmpo, considering how wide open it is.

Yes, the Knicks did go through a path of struggles. However, they have turned it around and have won their last six games. Truth be told, New York is in a great position. Facilitating a trade for Giannis could prove too costly at the deadline.

“If they want to win a bidding war now, I think its going to take a 3 or 4 team trade,” Windhorst revealed. “That is just not happening. They are not showing that aggression to get Giannis right now and I think thats because they like this team”

Although the Knicks may be out on the Giannis sweepstakes right now, that doesn’t mean their interest has completely vanished. If Giannis is still on the Bucks by the offseason, the likelihood of Antetokounmpo landing on the Knicks could very well be in play, depending on the season outcome for New York.

“If Giannis doesn’t get traded and the Knicks don’t win the East this year, this could be revisited. But I don’t think we’re heading in that direction right now,” Windhorst said.

This may not be what Knicks fans wanted to hear today. However, one thing is certain in the NBA: anything can happen. The trade deadline is on February 5 at 3 PM ET, which gives these two teams a few more days to discuss a trade.