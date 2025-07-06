ESPN Insider Picks Bucks and Suns as Chris Paul’s Top Landing Spots Despite His Desire to Stay Near Family

Chris Paul has truly become the veteran in the NBA and is now nearing journeyman status late in his distinguished career. After a four-year stint with the Phoenix Suns that ended in 2023, he spent a season with the Golden State Warriors before taking his experience to San Antonio to help guide a young and talented Spurs team, a move that felt similar to what he did with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019. Now, a free agent once again, Paul’s name is starting to gain traction in the market.

At this point in NBA free agency, a lot of the top dogs are gone, and some teams are putting the finishing touches on their roster construction for the summer. But Paul has now become one of the most popular names due to his durability and leadership. After all, he played all 82 games last season despite being 40 years old, and almost helped the Spurs get into the Play-In Tournament before a freak blood clot ended star Victor Wembanyama’s season.

Recently, ESPN insider Bobby Marks joined Hannah Storm of SportsCenter to talk about Paul’s status and who he’s hearing is getting ready to offer the 12-time All-Star a contract heading into his 21st season in the NBA. Both the franchises Mark mentioned could do well with a veteran guard like Paul.

“I would keep an eye on two teams here, Hannah. The Milwaukee Bucks, certainly with the loss of Damian Lillard. And, his former team, the Phoenix Suns,” Marks said.

It makes sense, given that the Bucks need guard play after losing Damian Lillard. Paul would be able to slot right in as a starter and help Giannis Antetokounmpo steady a ship that is in rough waters. It would also go a long way in showing Antetokounmpo that the team is still willing to compete.

For the Suns, a reunion would also make sense. Right now, their listed starting point guard on the depth chart is Devin Booker, who, in all fairness, is a shooting guard. Paul would be an easy plug-and-play floor general who could command the offense.

However, Marks named these destinations despite CP3’s well-known desire to stay close to home in Los Angeles and be near his family. Paul recently talked about how he’s been away from his family for the past six seasons, as they stayed in LA even when he played for the Houston Rockets.

So, maybe a reunion with the Clippers is in order? Or perhaps a newfound relationship with the Lakers? They, too, could use a point guard to back up Luka Doncic, who has had issues with conditioning in recent years.

Paul could also decide to walk away from the game entirely to become a full-time dad. His son is 16, and his daughter is almost a teenager as well. He’s probably ready to settle down and do things with his kids that basketball hasn’t allowed him to be around for.

Whatever Paul decides to do, we’ll be watching and waiting with great interest. He’s one of the greatest players in the NBA’s history without a ring. It has to be the only thing still motivating him to come into work every day.