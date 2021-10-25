“Stephen Curry keeps making records, as the Warriors become the rulers of California!”: Golden State’s MVP breaks two records as they take down the Sacramento Kings

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry keeps adding to his list of achievements, as the Warriors take down the Kings in Sacramento

The Golden State Warriors have done it. In the span of 5 days, they have taken down all 3 of their California rivals, and crowned themselves as the true rulers, yet again. Along with that, they now have improved to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2015-16. The last time they went 3-0 to start the season, they went up to 24-0 and finished the season 73-9.

The Golden State Warriors are 3-0 to start the season. The last time they did this? 2015-16 season. — Antonin (@antonin_org) October 25, 2021

The Warriors had a terrific team performance tonight. They addressed their lingering turnover problems and recorded only 6 turnovers. Stephen Curry recorded his second double-double of the season. He went for 27 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, and had 3 steals. Jordan Poole scored 22 points and got 3 steals. Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points, and Draymond Green added 14.

Stephen Curry breaks 2 records, as he leads the Warriors to a 3-0 start

Stephen Curry continues to razzle-dazzle, as he led the Warriors to a win over their northern California rivals. In order to do so, Steph also made history, yet again. He became the first Warrior to record 5,000 career assists.

With his fifth assist of the night, Stephen Curry becomes the first player in Warriors franchise history to dish out 5,000 career assists. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 25, 2021

Along with that impressive feat, Stephen Curry overtook Kyle Korver for the 2nd spot in the longest streak of games with at least 1 made 3 pointer. Steph now has 128 straight games with at least a 3. He also holds the record for the same with 157 games, back in 2016.

Stephen Curry has a 3-pointer in 128 straight games, breaking a tie with Kyle Korver for the 2nd-longest streak all-time. Curry owns the longest streak as well (157 games). pic.twitter.com/2q6D51Wo4X — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2021

The Warriors now head out to Oklahoma City, to face the Thunder, before they go on an 8-game homestand. If Steph and the Warriors can keep playing the way they are, this sure seems like a very good year to be a Warriors fan!