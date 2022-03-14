“Evan Fournier, you’re too tiny!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant hit the Knicks’ forward with the disrespect as he dropped 53 points to win the Battle in New York

Nets’ Kevin Durant drops 53 points to secure the win over the Knicks, hits Evan Fournier with the ‘you’re too small’

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the New York Knicks earlier today. Coming fresh off back-to-back wins, the Nets wanted to keep the momentum and win a game at home. They did just the same against the Knicks and secured a 110-107 victory. It was a close affair all throughout, with the largest lead for the Nets coming in the first 5 minutes of the game.

Kyrie Irving could not play, since it was a home game. Seth Curry and Ben Simmons were out as well. In their absence, Kevin Durant took over and dropped 53 points. Along with that, he also had 9 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals. Andre Drummond had 18 points and 10 rebounds, whereas Bruce Brown added 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Also Read: “We’ve seen LeBron James decide to just not run back on defense anymore”: Lakers superstar gets crucified for not playing any sort of defense in loss to Suns

The Knicks were in the game all night long, but could not stop the machine named Kevin Durant from taking over in the final minutes and securing the win for the Nets.

Kevin Durant hit Evan Fournier with the disrespect

Kevin Durant and Evan Fournier have a history dating back to the previous season. During Game 2 of the Celtics-Nets series, the two were spotted heatedly exchanging words.

Evan Fournier and Kevin Durant had to be separated after exchanging words pic.twitter.com/oVICdtKRa2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 26, 2021

Durant then took over and led Team USA over Fournier and the French National Team in the Olympics during the Gold Medal Game.

Since then, Evan was traded to the Knicks. When he arrived to NYC, he was asking for barber recommendations, when Twitter decided to troll him. He thought of trolling KD right back.

Evan Fournier on KD 🥴 pic.twitter.com/gbmybvDfJh — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 16, 2021

Also Read: “Kevin Durant!! hundreds and thousands of people died from the virus”: NBA analyst Michael Wilbon slams the Nets superstar for accusing NYC mayor Eric Adams of seeking attention

Well, KD didn’t reply then, but I guess he kept his receipts. When he shot over Fournier earlier today, Durant hit him with the ‘you’re too tiny’.

Kevin Durant told Evan Fournier he was “too tiny” after draining a shot on him 😳 🎥 @APOOCH pic.twitter.com/JoWJFyZzEO — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 13, 2022

If you’re someone with Durant’s caliber, it’s easy to keep track and get back at people right on the court. I guess that’s why they say, don’t stir up sh*t if you can’t back it up.