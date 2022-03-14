“We’ve seen LeBron James decide to just not run back on defense anymore”: Lakers superstar gets crucified for not playing any sort of defense in loss to Suns

LeBron James has had several moments in tonight’s game against the Suns where he hasn’t played a lick of defense.

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t been able to muster up two straight wins this 2021-22 NBA season since January 8th, over two months ago. LeBron James having scored 50+ points in the past week to get the purple and gold their only two wins post-All Star break isn’t exactly a good formula to rack up wins and get into the Playoffs.

Playing the Phoenix Suns is no easy task for any team in this league but to be outscored 48-22 in merely the first quarter of play is absolutely atrocious. There was no defense being played by the Lakers on the perimeter and the Suns found their man through cuts much too easy. They also had 7 turnovers to add to their 8-23 shooting.

The game was over for LeBron James and company after those 12 minutes. The following 36 minutes could very well be considered garbage time.

What has really gotten NBA fans’ attention this game is something that LeBron James has been doing all season for the Lakers and that is his horrendous defense.

LeBron James refuses to get back on defense against the Suns.

There were a multitude of moments this game which saw LeBron James slack off on getting back on defense for the Lakers. Several possessions were a 5v4 in favor of Phoenix. For whatever reason, the Suns didn’t capitalize on these moments as quickly as one would hope. They made the bucket during this time but didn’t run the ball up the floor.

“We’ve seen LeBron James quite a few times tonight just decide he’s not gonna run back on defense.” pic.twitter.com/WLobLwU8xT — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 14, 2022

Given that James needs to conserve his energy for the offensive end of the floor due to the Lakers not having someone explosive on that end, this makes sense.

It isn’t what should be done in the slightest but considering that he’s 37 years old and has to carry a Herculean load offensively, it was going to happen one way or the other.

What is a bit more aggravating however, is the fact that LeBron James will stay in a game despite it being obvious they are going to get blown out but won’t get back on defense. He clearly wants the scoring title and will gladly spend energy on the offensive end of the floor when he can take a seat on the bench.