Basketball

“We’ve seen LeBron James decide to just not run back on defense anymore”: Lakers superstar gets crucified for not playing any sort of defense in loss to Suns

“We’ve seen LeBron James decide to just not run back on defense anymore”: Lakers superstar gets crucified for not playing any sort of defense in loss to Suns
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"The Phoenix Suns got away with one, they know that": Anthony Davis is confident hadn't it been for his groin injury, the Lakers would have defeated the Suns in the 2021 playoffs
Next Article
"Evan Fournier, you're too tiny!": Nets' Kevin Durant hit the Knicks' forward with the disrespect as he dropped 53 points to win the Battle in New York
NBA Latest Post
"Evan Fournier, you're too tiny!": Nets' Kevin Durant hit the Knicks' forward with the disrespect as he dropped 53 points to win the Battle in New York
“Evan Fournier, you’re too tiny!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant hit the Knicks’ forward with the disrespect as he dropped 53 points to win the Battle in New York

Nets’ Kevin Durant drops 53 points to secure the win over the Knicks, hits Evan…