Stephen A. Smith Loses Trust in His Team, Worries Cade Cunningham Might Be Too Much For the Knicks to Handle

The conclusion of the 2024-25 NBA season solidified the postseason matchups for the playoff teams aside from those competing in the Play-In Tournament. One of the confirmed matchups consists of the three-seed Knicks poised to face the sixth-seed Pistons. The Knicks are the favorite to win that series. However, resident Knicks fan and NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith announced he has lost trust in his team after confessing he fears Cade Cunningham may be too big of an obstacle to overcome in the first round.

There is a clear advantage in terms of talent favoring New York. The Pistons are ahead of schedule regarding their team’s success. It was only last season where they lost 28 games in a row en route to a league-worst 14-68 record. They have since become the only team in history to triple their previous win total with a 44-38 record.

A handful of those wins came against the Knicks. The Pistons won the season series 3-1 and looked very good doing so. In those games, Cunningham averaged 30.8 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith fears more performances like the regular season are to come for Cunningham. Smith took to ESPN’s First Take to share his thoughts and predictions on the upcoming series. Despite his unwavering allegiance to the Knicks, he has doubts about his team’s abilities.

“I’m very worried about them,” Smith revealed. “I’m picking them, but I’m worried in this series. This kid, Cade Cunningham, is something special. He averages over 30 against the New York Knicks.”

Smith can recognize that the talent surrounding this year’s roster is greater than last. However, he was much more confident in the team last season. His reasoning is due to the grit the players possessed, which is no longer present.

As a result, he demands more from the key figures on the team. One of the main players Smith called out was Karl Anthony-Towns. He was the team’s major acquisition before the start of the season. He implores the big man to show just how great he is.

“It’s going to be called upon for Karl-Anthony Towns to step up and show what he’s made of,” Smith said. “We know he can score the ball, but he’s going to have to show what he is made of.”

Smith used the opportunity to send a message to the team’s leader, Jalen Brunson. This series will be imperative for the 6-foot-2 guard, considering his matchup is a potential All-NBA guard on the other side. Brunson returned from injury during the final month of the season, but New York will need him to produce at his usual rate.

This series may have potential implications on Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s future with the team. If both of the Knicks’ stars perform and they still lose, Smith believes the team could use Thibs as a scapegoat.

Regardless, New York can dictate their future. Game 1 of their first-round series against Detroit will be on April 19 at 6 PM ET on ESPN.