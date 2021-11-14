Basketball

“The D’Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade certainly may be the greatest deal we’ve ever done”: Warriors owner Joe Lacob applauds the efforts of Bob Myers in pulling off a heist

"The D'Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade certainly may be the greatest deal we’ve ever done": Warriors owner Joe Lacob applauds the efforts of Bob Myers in pulling off a heist
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions": Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway in India vs New Zealand test series
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"The D'Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade certainly may be the greatest deal we’ve ever done": Warriors owner Joe Lacob applauds the efforts of Bob Myers in pulling off a heist
“The D’Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade certainly may be the greatest deal we’ve ever done”: Warriors owner Joe Lacob applauds the efforts of Bob Myers in pulling off a heist

Warriors owner Joe Lacob believes the Dubs won the Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade. Lacob feels…