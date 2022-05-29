“Michael Jordan led the playoffs 10x in PPG”: His Airness led his peers 10x in both regular and post season

NBA legend Michael Jordan is not only a 10x scoring champion but also led the playoffs 10x in PPG.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest to step on the NBA hardwood, Michael Jordan continues to be the recipient of some mind-boggling statistics despite having retired from the game for almost two decades. A generational talent, MJ had opponents beat with his mere entry on the court.

Having played most of his prime wearing the Bulls uniform, His Airness brought six championships to the city of Chicago and was the Finals MVP each time. In his six Finals appearances, Jordan averaged 33.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.0 APG, and 1.8 SPG, having an impressive efficiency of 48.1% from the field.

MJ continues to hold the record for the highest PPG in NBA history. In his 15-season career, the Hall of Famer averaged 30.12 PPG, having played 1072-games. Jordan holds 10-scoring titles to his credit, which is the most in NBA history.

A recent statistic reveals MJ not only led the league 10x in scoring but also led the playoffs 10x in PPG.

Michael Jordan had the highest PPG in 10 playoff appearances.

The Bulls superstar never hit the stop button in his career, being the best player on the court on a nightly basis. Jordan had an unparallel consistency in his performances, including in clutch situations. With nine buzzer-beaters, MJ has the most no. of game-winners under his name.

While it’s no hidden fact that His Airness is a 10x scoring champion, not many know that MJ led the playoffs 10x in PPG. Thus the fourteen-time All-Star’s greatness was not a regular-season thing but also extended to the postseason.

A Redditor has ranked Jordan’s PPG from highest to lowest.

1986 – 43.7 PPG

1990 – 36.7 PPG

1987 – 35.7 PPG

1993 – 35.1 PPG

1989 – 34.8 PPG

1992 – 34.5 PPG

1998 – 32.4 PPG

1991 – 31.1 PPG

1997 – 31.1 PPG

1996 – 30.7 PPG

When it comes to PPG in the NBA Finals, MJ holds the second position at 33.60 PPG behind Rick Barry’s 36.30 PPG. Jordan won almost every accolade in the league, whether individual or team. The former Bulls guard played for 11-championships in his career and never lost.

There had never been an NBA athlete attain the success MJ did, especially in the 90s. Jordan’s roaring success helped the NBA reach markets beyond the borders of the USA.