“Even Kevin Durant likes the Greek Freak’s dad jokes”: When the Nets superstar endorsed a hilarious Hannah Montana joke made by Giannis Antetokounmpo

Even Kevin Durant had a hard time holding back his laughter when he heard Giannis Antetokounmpo’s amazing dad joke!

As the NBA Finals approach, there are a number of superstars watching enviously from home. Some of them didn’t make the post-season, while others couldn’t make a big playoff run.

Two of those superstars are the Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant and the Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both of them had stellar seasons and were regularly part of the MVP conversation.

However, their superb performances were not enough to lead them through the NBA Playoffs. KD and the Nets were eliminated in the 1st round and the Greek Freak in the semi-finals of the Eastern Conference. Both against the Boston Celtics!

“Boston just knocked off its second straight ‘Best Player on the Planet’ off his throne. They did it to KD, and they just did it to Giannis.”@RealSkipBayless on the Celtics routing the Bucks in Game 7: pic.twitter.com/JnL4X18gWp — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 16, 2022

Also Read: “We don’t need you Kevin Durant, we can win without you”: NBA Twitter digs up Draymond Green’s swipe at KD after Warriors reach 2022 NBA Finals

It’s a shame that neither Durant nor Giannis made it all the way, but it is safe to say that they will be back next season and will be determined to make it back to the promised land.

Kevin Durant found Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Hannah Montana dad joke to be funny

Back when the world was stuck in quarantine, people had to find new ways to amuse themselves. They had to find more shows to watch, books to read, hobbies to take up, and so on.

For the Greek Freak, it was easy. The two-time MVP immersed himself in his love for dad jokes, taking every chance he got to make fans cringe and laugh at the same time.

At one point, Giannis made a dad joke combining the viral “Don’t Leave Me” Tik Tok and the beloved kids show Hannah Montana. A joke that even KD had to admit was really funny!

Also Read: “This city’s is not for me”: Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals reason behind possibly not joining big market teams like Lakers or Clippers

Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the most hilarious superstars in the NBA. Something that was reaffirmed through acknowledgment from KD.