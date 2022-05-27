“We don’t need you Kevin Durant, we can win without you”: NBA Twitter digs up Draymond Green’s swipe at KD after Warriors reach 2022 NBA Finals

Most NBA fans are aware of what happened during the 2018-19 season between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

During the 2018-19 season, the Warriors were 11-2 when they traveled to the Staples Center to face the LA Lakers. A heated Kevin Durant–Draymond Green argument occurred, with both players yelling at one other in the huddle.

The argument, for obvious reasons, prompted numerous questions about the Warriors’ chemistry and locker room feelings.

Following that, speculation about Durant quitting the team intensified. The Warriors, of course, advanced to the 2019 NBA Finals, where they faced the Toronto Raptors.

However, the team’s chance at a three-peat was dashed when Durant damaged his Achilles, sidelining him for the whole 2019-20 season. Durant signed with the Nets throughout the offseason. Both stars addressed the notorious Kevin Durant vs. Draymond Green incident, offering further light on what the two NBA legends said.

Draymond told Durant that the Warriors could win without him and they went and did it

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 WCF to go to their sixth NBA Finals appearance in the last eight years. After missing the playoffs for the past two seasons, the Warriors are back as legitimate contenders for the first time since the NBA Finals in 2019.

The Warriors’ rising dynasty was derailed when Klay Thompson missed two consecutive seasons due to injury and Durant left in 2019. The Warriors are back owing to a mini-rebuild that reinforced the core trio of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green.

In the process, they’ve created a new “Death Lineup”. This team is similar to the one that annihilated teams in 2014-19 with its fast-paced, small-ball rotation. Since 2015, the Warriors have won 19 of 21 postseason series, yet only their Big Three, Andre Iguodala, and coach Steve Kerr have remained from that original team.

Draymond Green felt perfectly at ease assuring KD that Golden State could win without him. Great management, astute recruitment, astute coaching staff, and championship DNA have all contributed to the Warriors’ return to the NBA finals.

With everyone healthy, the championship is theirs to lose. GS is the current (+300) favorite to win it all for the first time since 2017-18.

