“Even LeBron James isn’t as athletic as Scottie Barnes was on the play”: NBA Twitter gushes over the Raptors’ rookie after blocking Jayson Tatum and finishing the play with an emphatic dunk

During the Raptors-Celtics preseason game, rookie Scottie Barnes showcased his long 7-foot-3 wingspan rejecting Jayson Tatum’s attempt and finishing the play with a monstrous slam dunk.

After Kyle Lowry parting ways with the Toronto Raptors, the 2019 NBA Champs surely look like a weaker team than last season. However, the team Led by Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet is filled with All-Star calibre players. Adding players like Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, and Goran Dragic, the Raptors are a group of talented athletes making them must-watch TV for any basketball enthusiast.

On Saturday night, Boston Celtics hosted the Toronto Raptors team at the TD Garden. A game that saw 7 lead changes and 7 ties, ended with Nick Nurse’s boys taking a close 113-111 unfortunate loss. It was Jayson Tatum’s 20-point, 9-rebound, and 7-assists near triple-double performance helping Boston grab their second consecutive win.

Also Read: When Larry Bird accused the then-commissioner of manipulating the final

Drafting him with the #4 of the draft over the likes of Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga and many other incredible rookies, there is surely a lot of added pressure on Barnes to perform well and help the Raptors clinch a playoffs berth this year. And so far, the 20-year-old rookie has not disappointed. After stuffing the stat sheet with 13 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in his debut preseason game, Scottie followed it with a modest 9 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks performance.

NBA Twitter reacts to Scottie Barnes blocking Jayson Tatum and finishing the play with an energetic dunk

Apart from stuffing the stat sheet yet again, the 6-foot-7 forward finished with one of the best plays of the preseason so far. During the 3rd quarter, with the game tied at 67-apiece, Tatum stepped back thinking he had enough space to launch a long-range two-point shot. However, the rookie displayed his gigantic 7-foot-3 wingspan by denying the attempt. And ended the transition play with a huge slam dunk.

Here, have a look at the play.

Scottie Barnes skies for the block and the slam ✈#NBARooks x #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/dxC1ZMwypr — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

As soon as the clip went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy.

omg Scottie Barnes is gonna be All-Def 2nd team as a rookie https://t.co/jCOFUEwNFu — Shadi Sukehiro 🎥 (@ShadPiper_) October 10, 2021

Scottie Barnes is going to become the Raptors best player sooner rather than later. Young man has the goods. — Andrew Brian Posadas (@AndrewBPosadas) October 10, 2021

He’s gonna win multiple DOPY awards 💯 — @thatboydecentasl (@thatboydecent) October 10, 2021

man even LeBron James isn’t as athletic as Barnes to do so! — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) October 10, 2021

Also Read: When Charles Barkley raved about the Lakers superstar’s unique basketball abilities

Definitely, it was one outstanding play. Hopefully, Scottie can keep this kind of production up during the regular season. Undeniably, Barnes is one of the better rookies of his class, who has all the firepower to win the 2022 ROTY honors.