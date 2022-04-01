“Even without Kevin Durant, we can still win a championship!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson shows absolute confidence in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and himself, backs them to win a ring without a 4th star

Klay Thompson has no doubt that the Warriors’ Big 3 can win a championship with the current roster surrounding them

The Golden State Warriors are not looking good. After having a solid 29-9 start to the season, the Warriors stumbled with Draymond Green‘s injury, and Klay Thompson returning to action after 2.5 years. As soon as Green returned, and things started to look better, Stephen Curry was ruled out with a lower leg injury.

The Warriors now are on a 4-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. They fell from the 2nd seed to the 3rd earlier this month, and are now the 4th seed, behind the Dallas Mavericks. However, that hasn’t stopped the team from backing themselves for a playoff run.

Recently, Klay Thompson appeared on ‘How Hungry are You’, hosted by Serge Ibaka. There, the two discussed quite a few things. They also talked about the Warriors, and how Klay wants to win more rings.

Klay Thompson believes the current Warriors roster can win multiple championships

After Kevin Durant left in 2019, many believed it was over for the Warriors. However, they have managed to keep their original championship core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green intact. They also have veterans on the squad, young players who have been doing well, and good role players.

Klay and Draymond have been saying it all season long that they believe they can win a championship.

Klay Thompson: “I want a championship so bad. More than anything.” pic.twitter.com/DdJJQTH3DE — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) November 23, 2021

Despite how things have become, Klay still believes the Dubs can win a ring. If not this year, then in the following year. When he discussed the same with Serge Ibaka, Ibaka asked if they can do it without Kevin Durant. Klay said,

“Yeah, we still have the championship core from before, and there are a lot of these young guys who we can rely on a lot… I am never going to doubt us!”

Well, as Klay said, as long as the core is together, and the young guys do well, all these Warriors need to do is stay healthy and play their brand of basketball. Staying healthy has been an issue for the team, but hopefully, things get better soon.