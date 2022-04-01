Basketball

“Even without Kevin Durant, we can still win a championship!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson shows absolute confidence in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and himself, backs them to win a ring without a 4th star

"Even without Kevin Durant, we can still win a championship!": Warriors' Klay Thompson shows absolute confidence in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and himself, backs them to win a ring without a 4th star
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Jaylen Brown and I have had way more success than we haven't": Celtics' Jayson Tatum has absolute confidence in the Jays duo, tells Draymond Green they can win a championship
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Even without Kevin Durant, we can still win a championship!": Warriors' Klay Thompson shows absolute confidence in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and himself, backs them to win a ring without a 4th star
“Even without Kevin Durant, we can still win a championship!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson shows absolute confidence in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and himself, backs them to win a ring without a 4th star

Klay Thompson has no doubt that the Warriors’ Big 3 can win a championship with…