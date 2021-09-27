“James Harden getting ready to carry the team knowing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving not getting the vaccine!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Nets star adds to his bag to help the Nets win

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden shows off a new step back move and works on his bag ahead of next season

James Harden could just have the deepest bag in the NBA.

Scoring is one thing. But this man consistently manages to embarrass defenders so badly, they are probably too scared to look their own family in the eye.

The thing about the Beard though, is that somehow, during every offseason, he manages to find a new move to add to his bag. And it seems for this offseason, the man has decided on a pretty… interesting-looking step back. And let’s just say NBA Twitter can’t stop hyping him up.

Let’s get into it.

James Harden shows off his moves on social media, as NBA Twitter reacts ahead of next season

Before we start, we’d like to say that we are so happy to see the former Houston finally back to full health. And with that health, comes a terrifying realization of how incredible this team is going to be during next season.

Adding onto that fright is James Harden continuously trying to evolve, as you see in the clip in the tweet below.

And as you probably already know, NBA Twitter has been going absolutely crazy over it.

Dat man preparing to carry the team with kd cause kyrie mad bout the vaccine💀 — Joshua (@Joshua62301160) September 27, 2021

Harden is the Vegeta of the NBA pic.twitter.com/YjjxRQnG2F — Confessions of a Token Black Guy (@CrunchCardwell) September 27, 2021

It’s over for the league — Tonio 🇩🇴 (3-0) (@orlandoupnext) September 27, 2021

Y’all forgot to put people on him so he can practice his fake fouls — yobani figueroa (@yobanifigueroa) September 27, 2021

Now, we’re not sure about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s involvement in the whole vaccination fiasco going on right now. However, we do know one thing for sure. James Harden is going to be even more of a problem, come next season.

