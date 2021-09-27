“No room for unvaccinated players!”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slams Kyrie Irving, Jonathan Isaac, Andrew Wiggins and the NBA’s other anti-vaxxers for misinformed stance

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasts NBA players unwilling to take the COVID-19 vaccination. The veteran calls out the anti-vaxxers for their blatant ignorance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has engulfed the entire world in a mode of crisis. Thus the sporting world also took its fair share of fall. However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has done an outstanding job of curbing the virus’s effect on the functioning of the league.

The 2020-21 NBA season was unlike any other, with many players missing games due to entering the health and safety protocols of the league. The league even had some of its matches either abandoned or postponed.

Nonetheless, with the rampant vaccination, in-process things are seeming to get back to normal. Unfortunately, there is a section of players in the league refusing to get vaccinated. As per some reports on social media, these players have been coming up with some bizarre theories.

Recently, Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slammed these players for putting the lives of others at risk and simply not complying with rules.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar calls out anti-vaxxers in the NBA

Major cities such as New York and San Franciso have made some mandatory regulations regarding COVID-19. These regulations state no unvaccinated player would be allowed to practice or play in the home arenas of these cities.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the NBA had declined Andrew Wiggins’ plea to not get vaccinated. The Warriors forward had cited religious reasons for not getting vaccinated. Lately, Nets star Kyrie Irving has been in the news for supporting some outlandish anti-vaxxers theories.

When asked about the current anti-vaccine drive among certain players in the league, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar seemed livid about the ignorance of these players.

There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wants all NBA players and team personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/ubMgMwBowY — theScore (@theScore) September 26, 2021

Having played and been associated with the NBA for almost six decades, Kareem means well for the players. However, certain players in the league are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation.

With less than a month remaining for the upcoming season to begin, commissioner Adam Silver might be staring at the anti-vaxxers movement gaining momentum.