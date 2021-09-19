Basketball

“Even with five people guarding me, I would’ve taken that shot”: Michael Jordan explains why taking the last shot to win the 1998 NBA Finals over the Jazz was so crucial for him

"I might not have made a comeback if Scottie Pippen was traded away!": Michael Jordan discusses how his co-star influenced his decision to return to the NBA in 1995
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"LeBron James set off the player empowerment era with the Heat": JJ Redick blames Lakers star for kicking off the player-led super-team era in the NBA
Next Article
NFL 2021 Cast, Commentators and Announcers for Fox, CBS, ESPN, and NBC
Latest Posts