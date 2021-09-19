Basketball

“LeBron James set off the player empowerment era with the Heat”: JJ Redick blames Lakers star for kicking off the player-led super-team era in the NBA

LeBron James
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Does Anthony Davis not trust LeBron James to hold on to a ring when it counts?!": NBA Twitter erupts as AD doesn't pick King James as the Best-Man for his Wedding
Next Article
“Even with five people guarding me, I would’ve taken that shot”: Michael Jordan explains why taking the last shot to win the 1998 NBA Finals over the Jazz was so crucial for him
Latest Posts