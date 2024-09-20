“Every Play Feels Like a Game-Winner”: Mikal Bridges Explains the Difference Between NBA Finals and Playoffs

The Knicks are aiming to usurp the Celtics as the Eastern Conference champions and potentially even go on to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the upcoming campaign. To help with their cause, they traded for forward Mikal Bridges, who not only has plenty of playoff experience under his belt but is also aware of how different the NBA Finals are from any other postseason series.

Advertisement

Bridges appeared on an episode of the Roommates Show where he was asked what he would bring to the table. The 28-year-old said that the Knicks will benefit greatly from his experience playing in the NBA Finals. He then went on to detail how Finals basketball is different from playoffs basketball, saying,

“As you see from the regular season to the playoffs how every possession is very valuable, right? You get to the Finals, it’s like, every possession is like a game-winner type feel… –Being so dialed in where you don’t even second guess…it’s just so much detail. Throughout the playoffs, it’s so detailed but the Finals is like every play feels like it’s a damn game-winner.”

He added that on top of every shot feeling like the game-winner, the crowd is extra loud during the Finals and the players are more aware of their surroundings. Bridges’ insight could be an invaluable asset for the Knicks.

He started his career with the Suns in 2018 before being traded to the Nets in 2023 as part of the Kevin Durant deal. Before he left the team, the 28-year-old played in the NBA Finals with the Suns in 2021, where they ended up losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks in six games.

No player on the Knicks roster has tasted as much playoff success as the forward has of late. He’s a terrific addition to a roster that’s expected to venture deep into the playoffs.

The Knicks are strong title contenders next season

Last season, the Knicks had a good run in the regular season and the playoffs. Despite being marred by injuries, they performed well, as Jalen Brunson led the team to the Conference Semifinals. Unfortunately, that marked the end of their campaign as they ended up losing to the Pacers in seven games.

The Knicks want to embark on a much deeper run and believe Bridges can help them achieve their goal. They are currently being looked at as a strong title contender and one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference.

While they are a talented roster on paper, it remains to be seen how they perform on the court. If they play up to their potential, they could prove to be the most serious threat to the Celtics’ throne.