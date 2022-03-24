“Y’all just witnessed the coach of the year, DPOY & MIP tonight”: Ja Morant hypes up his Memphis Grizzlies after the 132-120 win over Kevin Durant and the Nets

After the 12-point win over the Brooklyn Nets, Ja Morant takes it to Twitter to hype up Taylor Jenkins, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Desmond Bane.

The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the most surprising teams who overperformed more than the expectations. Sure, the team has been improving consistently since Ja Morant was drafted in 2019, however, no one imagined the Grizzlies to have the 2nd best record in the entire association.

The team has been on a roll lately, grabbing their 6th win in 7 contests against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Playing without their All-Star, the Grizzlies went on to defeat the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led team 132-120.

With the win, Memphis has finally grabbed 50 wins in a single season for the first time since the 2014-2015 campaign.

“Put some respect on my teammates”: Ja Morant as the Grizzlies hold a 15-2 record when playing without him

Even though Morant wasn’t available on the hardwood, his presence on the sidelines was enough for his teammates to grab a huge win. And postgame, Ja took it to Twitter to hype up his teammates, who hold an incredible 15-2 record in his absence.

WE NICE!!!!! PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY TEAMMATES 🔥💯 https://t.co/2JPeGc5a3d — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 24, 2022

Morant further showcased his love to Taylor Jenkins, Jaren Jackson, and Desmond Bane, calling them the Coach of the Year, DPOY, and MIP, respectively.

y’all just witnessed the coach of the year, defensive player of the year & most improved player tonight 🔥‼️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 24, 2022

Ja has been supporting his coach and fellow teammates for them to win their respective honors all year long. And honestly, the Grizzlies could end up the season with a few individual accolades as well.

Desmond Bane is currently the frontrunner for the MIP honors, taking a massive leap from 9.2/3.1/1.7 in his rookie season to 18/4.5/2.7 in his sophomore season with more steals, blocks, and a more efficient shooting from the charity stripe.

Taylor Jenkins could end the regular season as the 2nd Grizzlies coach in history to win the coach of the year honors. Not only do the Grizzlies improve 6 positions from last season, but they also hold a breathtaking 15-2 record when their best player sits out of games.

As for Jaren Jackson Jr., he might not be top 3 in the DPOY race, but his contributions on the defensive end are a huge reason why the Grizzlies are one of the hottest teams in the league.

The Grizzlies have only 9 games remaining for the regular season to end. If they manage to hold onto this 2nd spot in the West, this young team will be the highest-seeded team ever in Memphis/Vancouver Grizzlies history.