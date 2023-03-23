Valued At Over $7 Million, Bronny James Charges $46,000 Per Instagram Post For 7 Million Followers

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Bronny James and Bryce Maximus watch their father Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) play in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no debating that Bronny James is one of the best young athletes in the United States. He’s been slowly climbing up the rankings at the high school level since his freshman year. Usually hovering between the 30-60 range, he’s finally ascending to 5-star recruit status as he’s the 9th ranked senior of his Class of 2023.

LeBron James has made it very clear that he wants not only his eldest son to make it to the NBA, but his second son, Bryce Maximus James, as well to make it. The two brothers are separated by 2 years as Bronny is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft while Bryce is eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Along with his exceptional basketball acumen, Bronny has also been able to snag a variety of endorsement deals. This has led to him having the highest worth out of any of his fellow high school athletes.

Bronny James charges an incredible amount of money per Instagram post

Bronny James has a litany of endorsement deals to his name. He’s also one of the most followed student athletes in North American sports with 7 million followers on Instagram so it makes sense that he would charge a hefty sum to feature any sort of brands on his page.

According to recent analysis on the wealthiest high school athletes in North America, Bronny has by far the highest net worth. Due to his various NIL (name, image, likeness) deals, he’s worth about $7.2 million. It has also been reported that he charges a whopping $46,000 per Instagram post.

In comparison to other athletes, his father, LeBron James, was once reported to charge an incredible $657,000 per post. Stephen Curry charges an exact $228,296 per Instagram post according to OnlineGambling. To really put things into perspective, Cristiano Ronaldo requires a payment of $3.92 million per post.

What endorsements does Bronny James have?

Bronny James has signed an NIL deal with Nike, which makes sense considering the fact that LeBron James is the face of Nike basketball. He’s also signed to PSD Underwear and Beats by Dre, appearing in advertisements for both.

His love for gaming has also allowed him to join one of the biggest gaming clans in the world, Faze Clan. He’s taken up the moniker of ‘Faze Bronny’ and his father’s ‘LeBron NXXT’ shoe’s signature colorway is one that is inspired by Faze.

