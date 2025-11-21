Kendrick Perkins Breaks Down How LeBron James Will Immediately Elevate the Lakers’ Defense

LeBron James returned from his back injury yesterday and put up modest numbers in his season debut. Scoring 11 points on 4-7 shooting from the floor, James mixed in a couple of threes and 12 assists. He helped the LA Lakers get the win over the Utah Jazz, 140-126.

The stars of the night, though, were everyone around James. Luka Doncic dropped 37 points with 10 assists. DeAndre Ayton also had a monster double-double with 20 points and 14 boards. Not to mention, Austin Reaves kept the good times rolling with 26 points.

When Kendrick Perkins got around to analyzing the game, he acknowledged how Doncic and Reaves continue to put up big numbers, yet highlighted how crucial the role players around them have been.

“When you watch the Lakers play, yes, you’re getting MVP numbers from Luka Doncic. Yes, you’re getting All-NBA play from Austin Reaves. But damn it, it’s Rui Hachimura that’s having a hell of a season right now,” Perkins admitted on NBA Today. “It’s the return of LeBron James that’s going to help DeAndre Ayton offensively and defensively.”

So far this season, Hachimura has been averaging a career-high 15 points per game. Meanwhile, Ayton has shrugged off a slow start and is now averaging 16.5 points a night on almost 70% shooting. They’ve been essential pieces that have shouldered the load in James’ absence.

But now that LeBron is back, Perkins believes that he will also be crucial to the Lakers’ success on defense.

“We know that they’re going to put up points. We know that JJ Redick is a hell of a coach when it comes to offensive schemes. Defensively is where they’re going to need LeBron James the most. That high IQ, that voice on the back line,” Perkins said.

Then, the former center rated the Lakers as one of the best in the West.

“I’m looking at the Lakers and they’re a Top 4 seed, a Top four team in the Western Conference.”

It was high praise coming after just one win. But the Lakers deserve it. After all, it’s been impressive what they’ve been able to accomplish so far without James. And now that he’s back, their potential feels sky high.

It’s tough to rank LA as the best team in the West. Right now, three teams are competing for that title, and only one is really standing out. The Houston Rockets are 10-3, and the Denver Nuggets are 11-3. But it’s the OKC Thunder who have dominated their way to a 15-1 record, and they don’t even have their full complement of players yet.

Regardless, James’ return will prove to be essential to the Lakers’ success. Especially if other key players go down to injury, he will be more than capable of shouldering the scoring load should that be necessary. He should also continue to be a great passer, like he showed last night, and a threat to take and make threes from time to time.