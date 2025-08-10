mobile app bar

“Every Time We Go There He Has 50”: How Nikola Jokic Turned Washington Into His Home Away From Denver

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts from the bench in the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts from the bench in the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena | Credits- Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There aren’t many players who look as effortlessly brilliant as Nikola Jokic in the NBA. The three-time MVP has dominated the league for years, but there’s one particular destination in the States he seems to love more than others. Perhaps it’s gone under the radar, but Peyton Watson has noted that the Serb loves the capital.

On the The Young Man and The Three podcast, Watson spoke about how Washington D.C. has a huge Serbian population, which is something that seemingly motivates Jokic. That’s why, when he visits the Capital One Arena, he balls out.

Expectedly, the spectators too, turn up. Their national hero visits them with the Nuggets, and they root for Denver, an away team instead of the Washington Wizards. And Jokic, who spends any free time he gets back home, gets a piece of just that in the capital city of the U.S.A.

“As soon as you’re walking in with Joker, they go crazy,” Watson said. “As if we’re the home team. Every single time, no matter who’s on the other side… Every time we go there, he has 50 [points] and 20 rebounds or something.” 

Jokic doesn’t necessarily slack off when there aren’t Serbs watching him play. He feeds off the energy from the fans in the Mile High City as well, but there’s a different beast when it comes to Washington. Let’s take a look at his last few performances away at the Wizards.

In February 2024, he put up 21 points, grabbed 19 rebounds, and dished out 15 assists. On his very next visit that December, he scored a career-high 57 points along with 16 rebounds. Then, in March of this year, Jokic added another 40 points with 10 boards. Enough to prove that Watson had a point. “It’s always crazy to me that Jokic can just flip it on and decide like I’m gonna get 50.” 

Thankfully for Washington’s players and their fan base, Jokic visits them just once a season, with the teams being in different conferences. For Jokic fans and the Serbs in D.C., however, it’s a disappointment. If they were ever to meet in the NBA Finals, which would be one of the least expected matchups at least in the near future, it would be an opportunity the big fella would relish.

