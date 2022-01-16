“Matisse Thybulle really caused Steph Curry and James Harden to shoot less than 25%”: How the Sixers defensive stud has put a sea of All-Stars on lock

Matisse Thybulle has caused guys like Steph Curry and James Harden to shoot well below their season average this season.

If there’s one constant the Philadelphia 76ers can get out of Matisse Thybulle, it’s his defense. ‘Mathief’ didn’t earn that nickname from a mere couple defensively apt performances. He’s been a lockdown defender for years now, keeping up with the shiftiest of guards on the perimeter.

The 6’5 guard put the league on notice for his defensive prowess in his rookie season, only getting better on that end of the floor as time has gone on. The one gripe that could be had with his game, of course, is his offensive limitations.

His rookie season saw him attempt 2.4 threes a game and knock down 0.9 of them, which placed him at a decent 35.7% clip. Over the seasons however, he’s only gotten worse, with his 3P% coming down to 28.8% this season on the same number of attempts per game with merely a 0.1 uptick.

Instead of focusing on the negative, let us look at the numbers he’s putting up on the defensive end of the floor as they’re quite staggering.

Matisse Thybulle against Steph Curry and other All-Stars.

Matisse Thybulle is arguably the best perimeter defender in the NBA, with only guys like Gary Payton II and Mikal Bridges rivaling him in this department. A perfect example of his prowess on that end of the floor is the percentages he holds guys like Steph Curry and James Harden to when being their primary defender.

Matisse Thybulle most defended possessions are a sea of All-Star players who he has made them look awfully small this season 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/13OX24cqqK — Thiago (@TScabbia) January 15, 2022

Thybulle is quite adept at moving with smaller guards, as seen by his stellar defense on Stephen Curry on multiple occasions. Whether it’s his lateral movement or his movement getting back into the action after a screen, ‘Tisse has got it all covered.

The numbers from last season match up to this season’s as well, as he held Devin Booker to 4-12 shooting, Bradley Beal to 3-10 shooting, and the list goes on.

The one thing limiting him from getting starter level minutes is his limitations on offense. If he were to become a decent floor spacer, there is no reason as to why he can be a Mikal Bridges type player, if not better.