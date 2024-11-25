Who is Tyrese Maxey’s Girlfriend? Everything We Know About Myra Gordon

The Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is making headlines both on and off the floor. The 24-year-old has created a buzz on the internet after being spotted with Myra Gordon on several occasions in recent times, sparking dating rumors.

Gordon is a former college basketball player and was previously dating Bryce Young. So, here’s everything we know about Maxey’s girlfriend.

Tyrese Maxey and Myra Gordon are making public appearances

Maxey has been seen with Gordon during several public appearances. This could be their way of announcing that they’re going strong. In September of this year, they were spotted together during an NFL game.

The cameras captured them sitting together in a private suite for the Eagles-Falcons game during “Monday Night Football” at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Both of them were seen smiling for the cameras as they were featured on the scoreboard.

The couple is making good use of any free time they get by going on trips together. As per a video posted on TikTok by the former basketball star, they went on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the same month.

During the US Open this year, Maxey and Gordon were spotted together for the first time, watching the men’s singles semifinal game between Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

Celebrity couples being comfortable enough to make public appearances together is often seen as the sign of a good relationship. In the case of Maxey and Gordon, they are not shying away from any opportunity for a public appearance.

Maxey and Gordon share birthday wishes for each other on social media

In the modern age, being ‘Instagram official’ is all the confirmation that fans need. Going by that standard, Maxey and Gordon are taking this very seriously. Other than being featured on each other’s Instagram frequently, they have also shared heartfelt messages for birthdays.

Earlier this month, Maxey celebrated his 24th birthday. His girlfriend shared several unseen pictures of the 76ers star on social media. She posted a collage of his unseen pictures with the caption, “Happy birthday to my bestfriend. It has been a blessing to watch you grow up into such an amazing man, and I can’t explain how lucky I am to have you. I love you to infinity.”

Gordon shared several other sets of pictures, giving the fans a sneak peek into their personal life. She jokingly wrote, “You are getting old,” on one of the collages.

While the supposed couple is comfortable being spotted together and sharing each other’s pictures on their social media, they are very cautious about the kind of information about their private life they are putting out for the public.

Myra Gordon is a real estate agent

Gordon played basketball for the University of Alabama. She was a guard for her team. After earning her bachelor’s degree from there, she went to Pepperdine University to get her master’s degree. While she also played basketball at Pepperdine, Gordon was focused on getting a master’s degree in real estate.

She now works as a real estate agent. As per her Instagram bio, she is a luxury realtor based in LA. Her clientele includes famous and influential people from the sports and entertainment business.

Myra Gordon previously dated Bryce Young

Before Maxey, Gordon dated a few other athletes as well. She was linked to the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young. Young, who was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft also attended the University of Alabama. The two were together for a while and were the talk of the town.

However, there are no details available about the timeline of their split and when Gordon linked up with Maxey. Before Young, Gordon also dated Shedeur Sanders & Jalen Green.

TRENDING: #Panthers QB Bryce Young’s girlfriend Myra Gordon is now dating #NBA star Tyrese Maxey. Gordon previously dated Shedeur Sanders & Jalen Green. (📸 @TotalProSports) pic.twitter.com/XgZSOoKPgg — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 20, 2024

On a professional level, Maxey is making major strides in the NBA. He has signed a five-year, $204 million extension with the 76ers, made his first All-Star appearance this year, and won the NBA Most Improved Player award as well. The 76ers star seems to be in a good position, both personally and professionally.