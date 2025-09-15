“Everybody Wants to Build the Next Jordan Brand”: Under Armour CEO Details Crucial 2018 Meeting With Steph Curry

Athletes always have their eyes on elevating their brand to something bigger and better. Michael Jordan paved the way by forming his own sneaker brand out of his original deal with Nike. That has become the blueprint of stars of future generations. Stephen Curry looked up to Jordan in that regard. Under Armour knew of this, which set the tone for a pivotal meeting with the Golden State Warriors star.

When Under Armour signed Stephen Curry in 2013, they believed it would be a step in the right direction. Nobody could’ve ever predicted that Curry would turn out to be arguably the best point guard of all time.

In 2018, Curry’s five-year contract was nearing its end date. At the time, Curry had blossomed into a two-time MVP, three-time NBA champion, and a global face of the league. Under Armour wasn’t going to be able to retain the superstar by simply increasing his payroll.

Leading up to the meeting, both parties had grievances in their relationship. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank was upset that Curry wasn’t wearing enough Under Armour gear to games, while Curry’s frustration was toward his shoes not selling as well as he’d like. Plank didn’t let emotions get the best of him during his preparation for the anticipated meeting.

“This is like any athlete relationship, people want to be heard,” Plank said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “I’m not just some gimmick, some slogan, but I’m a person.”

Plank has always taken pride in allowing his personality to lead his business. It’s what he believes sets Under Armour apart from competitors. That’s exactly what he did in the following negotiations with Curry, specifically in the area the Golden State Warriors star wanted to expand upon.

“Everybody wants to build the next Jordan Brand,” Plank said. “It’s very difficult to do, though. Our commitment to doing that with Stephen has been an endeavor of love and learning and knowing just how much you have to be resilient with it.”

After their meeting, Plank and Curry agreed upon the launch of the Curry Brand. It would take two years of development before they finally went public in November 2020. Of course, neither Curry nor Plank expected to overtake Jordan brand within the sub-brand’s first five years.

However, Curry Brand has positioned itself to be a direct competitor with Jordan Brand for the near and far future. Since becoming a separate entity, Curry Brand has signed a few notable figures such as De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Azzi Fudd and MiLaysia Fulwiley.

Unlike that eerie feeling in 2018, the two don’t have to worry about the partnership ever ending. In 2022, Curry signed a lifetime deal with Under Armour, cementing the two together forever. Although the financial details surrounding the contract haven’t been confirmed, rumors suggest it is worth $1 billion.

The future looks bright for Curry Brand and Under Armour as they look to reach new and greater horizons.