“OTBS-Ing”: Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Kenny Smith After Rob Gronkowski Comparison

The recent episode of Inside the NBA once again brought out the heartwarming bond between its panelists. As Kenny Smith pulled the leg of Shaquille O’Neal with a Rob Gronkowski comparison, The Diesel wasted no time in hilariously striking back. In the process, he even jokingly coined a new term, sparking a reaction from his colleagues.

Initially, Smith and Charles Barkley teamed up to tease Shaq during the show. Refusing to stop, they continued to wind him up while the 4x champion maintained silence with a smile on his face. Soon after this, Chuck ridiculed him further by initiating The Big Aristotle’s gesture of throwing the pen on the table.

However, despite their best efforts, they shockingly failed to trigger Shaq on this occasion. Consequently, Smith had to take it a step further by comparing ‘The Diesel’ with Rob Gronkowski, a former NFL tight end, who was notorious for being dense and slow-witted.

The Jet repeatedly stated, “He is all Gronk,” to rile him up. Much to his unbridled pleasure, the ploy worked swimmingly.

This provoked their desired reaction out of Shaq as he deemed Smith’s comments rather offensive. In response, the big man issued a stern warning to his colleague. Calling Smith out, the 2000 MVP even phrased a brand-new term, stating,

“First of all, Gronk won’t punch you in the face. I will punch you in the face…You OTBS-ing. You over there BS-ing around”.

Upon hearing these words, his colleagues couldn’t help but laugh hysterically. This provided Chuck and Smith with the perfect opportunity to double down on their mockery, and that’s precisely what they did. Being unable to defend himself on the occasion, Shaq eventually had to surrender before Ernie Johnson Jr. brought back order to the set.

This gave rise to yet another iconic exchange on TNT. Smith intentionally attacked Shaq’s pride, knowing full well that it would hurt him the most. At the same time, The Diesel’s subsequent reaction showcased his willingness to engage in such back-and-forth talks, capturing the bond between the NBA icons.

Instances such as this one truly separate ‘Inside the NBA’ from just about every other NBA post-game show on the planet. The emphasis placed on building the character to be jovial figures before all else has worked like a charm for years. Really, it is no wonder the NBA community just can’t get enough.