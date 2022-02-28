“Either I’m not 6’10 or Shaq is not 7’1, someone’s lying!”: Shareef O’Neal calls out his father for potentially lying about his 7-footer status

Shareef O’Neal posts side-by-side images of himself and Shaq and calls out his father for potentially lying his height.

Given just how incredible of a career Shaq had in 19 seasons in the NBA, it’s safe to say that his eldest son, Shareef O’Neal, had quite a bit of expectations when he first started playing basketball. Of course, winning an MVP, 4 championships, and having countless All-NBA and All-Star selections is a long ways away for the LSU Tiger.

It has been quite the difficult journey for Shareef in terms of getting out on the court and playing. Originally committed to UCLA, he would leave the prestigious college due to head coach, Mick Cronin not playing him enough minutes. After 5 straight games of being benched, Shareef left ICLA in January of 2020.

The next month, O’Neal announced that he would be playing for LSU, the same alma mater as his father, Shaq. Currently a junior as Fighting Tiger, he’s averaging 3.3 points on 55.6% shooting from the field.

Shaq may be lying about being a 7-footer, according to his son.

Shaq turned up to cheer for Shareef O’Neal from the sidelines last night in a game between LSU and Missouri. Shareef finished the game with season highs in points and rebounds, 9 and 7, respectively. “Ge did a good job finishing around the rim. Had a couple threes go in and out. Did a nice job rebounding,” said LSU coach, Will Wade.

Following the game, Shareef took to Twitter to hilariously call out his own father for potentially not being 7 foot 1 inch, the height he’s been listed at for most his playing career.

In the pictures he posted, both Shaq and his son remarkably look to be the exact same height. However, going to the LSU website, Shareef is listed as being 3 whole inches shorter than his father. So, the only conclusion the 22 year old could come to was that either his dad was lying about his height, or he is.

Or perhaps, Shareef has grown a few inches and just hasn’t been measured as of recent.