“Defenses disrespected me, and gave me too much space, man!”: Bam Adebayo reveals secrets behind the massive improvement in his mid-range game for the Miami Heat

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo comments on how he has been able to shoot a higher percentage in the mid-range.

Bam Adebayo is easily one of the most high-ceiling centers in the league right now.

The Heat star can essentially do it all. On defense, he is a very switchable player, and can essentially guard all positions. On offense, he has phenomenal touch close to the basket and can back down, or put a floater over just about anyone in the league.

All that said though, the one thing Bam struggled to do last year, is shoot a consistent shot from the mid-range. Some games he would be on another level, while on others, it seemed like he couldn’t make a shot to save his life.

During this preseason, however, his jumper looks far better than it did last season, to the point where he has started to become a genuine threat from mid-range.

Adebayo was recently asked about this massive change in his game. And his response, we must say, is pretty remarkable.

Bam Adebayo reveals the key observation he made that helped him improve his game

For a long time, Heat fans have waited for Bam to take a leap as a shooter. Now that it has happened though, it’s scary just how good he is.

But, how is the improvement this massive? Well, it seems the answer lies not in his own jumper, but rather he has recently been taking it from. Take a look.

Asked Bam Adebayo about operating from that inner wing instead of the elbow every play: “That was the biggest thing for me last year, I didn’t realize how much space I really had.”@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/h8vKD9fkEk — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) October 12, 2021

It may look like a small adjustment on the surface. However, how much this little adjustment unlocks the rest of Bam Adebayo’s game just can’t be overstated.

After seeing what he has shown us already, we simply can’t wait to see more during the regular season.

