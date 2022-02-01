“Everyday LeBron James is out, the Lakers sink”: Lakers staffer reveals a demoralizing yet growing truth amongst the organization as they continue to skid down the standings

A Lakers staffer believes that the organization continues to sink each and every day LeBron James sits out from play.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had a tumultuous 2021-22 NBA season. Currently in 9th place in the Western Conference, the purple and gold are 24-27 and have lost their last 3 games. This short yet growing losing streak has taken place in the absence of James who continues to sit out due to a knee swelling.

LeBron James did say earlier this season that he is in one of the best offensive zones of his career and that he isn’t looking for a minutes restriction any time soon. With James being perhaps the only source of positivity for the Lakers, it’s clear as to why the organization feels troubled when he isn’t out on the floor.

Unfortunately for LA, Anthony Davis’s return to play coincided with James being out and so the trio of Russell Westbrook, James, and AD will not take to the floor for the foreseeable future.

With the LakeShow in the play-in tournament at the moment and 5 games back from the 6th seed, it’s safe to say that it’s time to worry about their Playoff aspirations well before their championship aspirations.

LeBron James and how the Lakers are affected with him sitting out.

An anonymous Lakers staffer tells Ramona Shelbourne that each and every day that LeBron James sits, the purple and gold continue to sink.

It’s unclear in what aspect that this is true. It could be from a morale standpoint as merely a year and a half ago, the Lakers were hoisting up the Larry O’Brien trophy but are now fighting for a spot in the top 6.

It could also be growing frustration within the organization with how the season has been handled so far from a management and roster construction point of view.

It’s safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers desperately need 37 year old LeBron James to return from injury and integrate himself into the starting lineup with Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.