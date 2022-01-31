Basketball

“Ja Morant has the most 20+ points in the paint games in 25 years”: How the Grizzlies guard has surpassed Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook in paint domination by a guard

“Ja Morant has the most 20+ points in the paint games in 25 years”: How the Grizzlies guard has surpassed Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook in paint domination by a guard
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Who won PSL match yesterday: Quetta vs Multan who won?
Next Article
"Joe Burrow and his poise under fire will get you farther than Patrick Mahomes": Skip Bayless snubs Chiefs Super Bowl-winning QB for Bengals star after stunning upset
NBA Latest Post
“Ja Morant has the most 20+ points in the paint games in 25 years”: How the Grizzlies guard has surpassed Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook in paint domination by a guard
“Ja Morant has the most 20+ points in the paint games in 25 years”: How the Grizzlies guard has surpassed Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook in paint domination by a guard

Ja Morant has been obliterating interior defenses this season and has the most 20+ points…