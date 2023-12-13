“Everything Hurts”: Luka Doncic Hilariously Responds to Mavericks Picking Wins on Back-to-Back Nights Against Lakers and Grizzlies

Credits: Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) leaves the court after the Mavericks defeat the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks finished their two-game road trip with a solid 2-0 record. After registering a win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Luka Doncic and co. flew back home to host the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the Mavericks missing out on Kyrie Irving’s services, they managed to defeat the fully healthy Purple & Gold 127-125.

Dante Exum stepped up big time in Kyrie Irving’s absence, recording 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. However, it was Luka Doncic once again, putting the team on his back and leading them to a victory. The Slovenian recorded 33 points and 17 assists.

Doncic has been phenomenal over the last two games. During the win over the Grizzlies yesterday, the guard recorded 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in 44 minutes. Having played for more than 43 minutes today, Luka must certainly be gassed.

Following the tiring matchup against the Lakers, Doncic spoke about the weakness he felt following the exhausting back-to-back matchup.

“I slept very little today. Everything hurts. I’m getting old man. But we got two back-to-back wins…proud of these guys,” Luka hilariously stated.

Luka Doncic has elevated his game since being blessed with a girl

Luka Doncic missed out on the 1st December clash against the Memphis Grizzlies due to “personal reasons”. Initially, the reason for him missing the game seemed rather ambiguous. Soon later, the All-NBA player took to Instagram, introducing the world to his baby girl.

After becoming a parent, Doncic has been exceptional on the basketball court. While it is certain that a newborn takes up a lot of the parents’ energy, the 6ft 7” guard has figured out a way to excel on the hardwood.

Since the birth of his daughter, Doncic is averaging 35.2 points, 12.4 assists, and 9 assists. In this five-game span, Luka has also led his team to a 4-1 record, extending their streak to four straight wins.

As of now, the Texas side has a solid 15-8 record. Placed 3rd in the West, they are sitting merely 0.5 games behind the #2 Oklahoma City Thunder.