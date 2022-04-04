“Everything Julius Erving has done for Philadelphia, had to wear his jersey number”: When Allen Iverson paid tribute to Dr. J at the 2002 NBA All-Star Game

Allen Iverson paid tribute to a fellow Sixers legend at the 2002 NBA All-Star Game by wearing his jersey number 6.

Allen Iverson meant more to the people of Philadelphia than most NBA fans realize. Everything from the tattoos to the braids to the swag, all couple together in an underdog who was one of the most skilled players of the century; AI was ‘The Answer’.

The Philadelphia 76ers hadn’t had a legend who resonated with Philly as much as Allen Iverson did since Julius Erving made his way from the New Jersey Nets to the Sixers in 1976 following the NBA-ABA merger. In his first season in a Sixers uniform, ‘The Doctor’ led them to the NBA Finals against Bill Walton’s Portland Trailblazers.

Aside from his basketball prowess, similar to Iverson after him, Erving was the most marketable athlete basketball had to offer. He radiated modernity from his afro to the way he carried himself. He was so ahead of his time in the business side of sports that Michael Jordan credits Dr. J for his success with Jordan brand and his future endeavors.

Allen Iverson paid tribute to Julius Erving.

After losing in the Finals in 1980 to a rookie Magic Johnson and his Los Angeles Lakers, the Sixers decided to bring in reinforcements to help Julius Erving win at least one title in the NBA. And they did. Moses Malone and Dr. J won the 1983 NBA Finals, exacting revenge over the Lakers.

Allen Iverson knew he had to pay tribute to a man who gave the entire city of Philadelphia a basketball culture and he did just that.

As the reigning league and All-Star Game MVP, AI headed into the 2002 ASG knowing that he wanted to do something different. So, he decided to wear the number 6 that the Sixers returned, with Erving’s blessing, to pay homage to the Philly basketball great. He also claimed that he wanted to sport an afro as well but didn’t go through with it.

The ASG in 2002 was a dud for Allen Iverson unfortunately as he only registered 5 points but the sentiment of showing love to one of the Philadelphia greats is something that lives on forever.