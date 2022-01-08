Basketball

“Everything you’re about to see happened in one game!” Shaqtin A Fool kicks off 2022 featuring Russell Westbrook at the top spot with a compilation of bloopers from the same game

Russel Westbrook is the top feature on the latest episode of Shaqtin' A Fool, despite his triple-double performance in the win vs the Houston Rockets.
