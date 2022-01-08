“Everything you’re about to see happened in one game!” Shaqtin A Fool kicks off 2022 featuring Russell Westbrook at the top spot with a compilation of bloopers from the same game

Russel Westbrook is the top feature on the latest episode of Shaqtin’ A Fool, despite his triple-double performance in the win vs the Houston Rockets.

Russell Westbrook has seen his ups and downs this season. However, what could possibly be his best game of the season ended up as a top spot feature in the latest Shaqtin’ episode.

Russ now comfortably owns the top spot for the most triple-doubles. However, scoring efficiently is not the star guard’s strong suit. In a recent matchup vs the Houston Rockets, Russ chalked up another triple-double while being efficient from the field. His statline – 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists on 10-17 from the field and 2-2 from downtown.

However, when Shaq puts on his Shaqtin’ hat, the performances don’t count. Russ in his misses definitely makes for good TV. And Shaq does exactly that, showcasing the former MVPs lowlights from the match vs Houston.

Russell Westbrook is the hoops personification of fast and loose

While players go through seasons without making a Shaqtin appearance, Russ makes 3 appearances in one. And to everyone’s surprise all from the same game. He is the top feature with a compilation of three plays.

In the first play, Russ missed a routine-looking pull-up jumper from the mid-range over a defender. However, the miss ended up hitting the top of the backboard. In the second play, Russ cuts through the defenders to soar in for a monster dunk. Despite, doing the tough part of beating the defenders, he missed the wide-open dunk.

In his attempt to slam the ball as hard as possible, he hit the back of the rim. In the final play, Russ committed an unforced turnover while bringing the ball up the court. Russ got casual and dribbled the ball into his leg, losing it out of bounds.

It is mind-boggling to see a former MVP make such elementary mistakes with such frequency. However, it does not take away from the fact that he helped the Lakers snap a season-high 5-game losing streak.

